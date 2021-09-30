Advent’s Olaplex Prices IPO Above Range at $21 a Share

(Bloomberg) -- Olaplex Holdings Inc., backed by private equity firm Advent International, upsized its initial public offering and priced the shares above a marketed range to raise $1.55 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Advent and other Olaplex investors sold the shares for $21 each on Wednesday and number sold was increased to 73.7 million, the data show, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The hair-products maker had marketed 67 million shares for $17 to $19.

The IPO gives the a market value of more than $13.6 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accounting for employee stock options, the Santa Barbara, California-based company has a fully diluted value of more than $14 billion.

All of the 67 million shares marketed earlier in the IPO were to have been sold by current investors without the company receiving any of the proceeds. Advent was expected to control almost 80% of the shareholder voting power in the company after the listing, according to the filings. Mousse Partners will control about 6%.

Olaplex’s sales climbed sharply during the first half of 2021 compared with a year earlier. Olaplex swung to a profit of $95 million on net sales of $270 million for the first six months of the year, compared with a net loss of $22 million on about $100 million in sales during the same period in 2020.

Founded in 2014, the shampoo and conditioner maker was bought by Advent in 2019, according to a statement at the time that didn’t disclose deal terms. The company named JuE Wong as chief executive officer, according to a statement in January 2020. Wong had been CEO of Moroccanoil, the skin and hair-care brand.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc. Olaplex’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OLPX.

