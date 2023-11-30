Advent is a time for waiting and affirmation that delayed gratification is an act of faith

"Those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint." Isaiah 40:31

The season of Advent is a time to wait. In our waiting we are expected to make preparations; nonetheless, it is a time to wait. Christians around the world gather in worship and in their homes each week of Advent to light the candles of hope, peace, joy and love. On Christmas Day, we light the Christ candle in the center of the wreath to announce the birth of our savior long ago and the one for whom we wait in a broken world still needing healing and wholeness.

Waiting is an essential part of life. There is not a great moment in our lives that has not been made greater in the anticipation − in the waiting. There is a purpose to our waiting. To wait is not a bad consequence. It is not an absence or delay of experience but a deliberate action. Waiting involves the passage of time during which there can be healing, growth, introspection, and resolution. Waiting is also an integral part of human growth and development. It is at the heart of our growing up and our becoming God’s children.

Studies demonstrate that the ability to wait, to delay gratification, and to demonstrate self-control are key factors in human beings coming into their own. Delayed gratification is defined as being able to voluntarily postpone immediate gratification and persist in self-directed behavior for the sake of their preferred but delayed goals while resisting the frustration created by competing temptations at the moment.

There is an art to waiting even as there is a time to wait. Because we live in a culture that devalues and admonishes waiting, we need to reclaim the time, as well as the art, for ourselves and for our children. In this world of advanced technology, telecommunications, and immediate gratification, waiting is often viewed as a sign of failure and an obstacle to our liberties: “I want what I want, and I want it now!!”

This Advent season, let us look at waiting from another perspective, the Biblical perspective, which affirms our waiting as an act of faith. The Rev. Dr. George Buttrick, an English-born, American-based preacher whose first church was in Quincy, Illinois, and who succeeded the Rev. Dr. Henry Sloane Coffin in 1927 at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York, wrote in the Interpreter’s Commentary:

"In the Biblical faith, God takes the initiative and labors beyond the utmost reach of our imaginings. The unceasing activity of God on behalf of God’s people is unique, altogether unlike the deities of other faiths. God is always ‘long beforehand’ with us and meets us in our work. We go out to tasks burdened with their difficulty and feeling alone in responsibility, but God was occupied in them long before we started and encounters us there."

Believing that God takes initiative on our behalf enables our ability to wait, to wait with hope, and to wait well. The art of waiting well is learning that delicate balance between taking creative initiative and practicing holy indifference. During times of waiting, may we do so with patience, wisdom, and courage.

The Rev. Dr. Blythe Denham Kieffer is pastor and head of staff at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield.

