AdventHealth breaks ground on Minneola hospital

Construction is underway for a new AdventHealth hospital in Minneola.

AdventHealth officials broke ground on the nearly $270 million hospital off Hancock Road near the Florida Turnpike.

The 204,000-square-foot building will have 80 beds and will offer emergency care and outpatient labs for the people living in Minneola.

AdventHealth told us it’s there to relieve a shortage of doctors in south Lake County.

A recent survey estimates that Minneola’s population will increase by 13% in the next five years.

The new hospital is set to be completed by 2025.

This week, the Lake County School District also broke ground on a new relief school in Minneola.

The school will be located near Keystone Pass and Gold Dust Drive.

