AdventHealth, Orlando Health, HCA among systems with 11 freestanding ERs in the works

Five of metro Orlando’s largest health systems have 11 new freestanding emergency rooms in the works, from Lake County to east Orlando and Osceola County.

The plans include:

AdventHealth

The Altamonte Springs-based health system plans to build a 19,000-square-foot emergency room on 27.7 acres in Fruitland Park at the intersection of County Road 466A and Colony Boulevard. Construction work will this year and be completed in 2025.

AdventHealth is wrapping up construction on a $26 million, 19,000-square-foot ER on the former 14-acre site of the Holy Land Experience theme park at 4655 Vineland Road in Orlando. It will open in late spring or early summer this year.

AdventHealth also has proposed a medical complex with a freestanding ER and a medical office building along Pleasant Hill Road in Poinciana. That project is in the early stages and does not have firm timelines.

