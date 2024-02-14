AdventHealth scoops up more vacant property

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth on Feb. 13 bought land near the intersection of Lake Mary Boulevard and East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford.

The Altamonte Springs-based health system bought the 4.71-acre property without an address from Tampa-based Lake Mary Wash LLC for roughly $5.3 million. The land is about a 10-minute drive from the Orlando Sanford International Airport and is near State Road 417.

Representatives with AdventHealth were not immediately available for comment on what will be built the site. The system’s closest medical facility to the land is the AdventHealth Lake Mary ER at 950 Rinehart Road in Lake Mary.

