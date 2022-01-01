🌱 AdventHealth Tampa First Baby Of 2022 + Florida Skunk Watch

Happy Sunday, people of Tampa! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

Partly sunny; breezy, humid. High: 82 Low: 62.

1. AdventHealth Tampa delivered its first baby of 2022. Baby Jaquon Edwards Junior was born on New Years Day at 1:49 am. Baby Edwards arrived weighing 7 lbs. 5 ounces and measured 21.5 inches in length. (ABC Action News)

2. The men’s basketball game scheduled for New Year's Day between the University of South Florida and East Carolina University was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the ECU basketball program, according to USF. (WFLA)

3. Tampa Bay Hires hosted its first graduation event for young adults from ages 16 to 24 that completed their GED this last month. CareerSource Tampa Bay works with businesses and candidates to leverage their training, retraining and competitive opportunities in the workforce. (Osprey Observer)

4. Florida Fish and Wildlife is asking for Floridians to be on the lookout for striped skunks and spotted skunks. They re-shared a post on social media that they originally posted in August 2021 asking for the public's help. (Spectrum News 13)

5. Authorities are searching for two white males after they are suspected of damaging the Southernmost Point buoy in Key West at 3 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the two suspects placed a Christmas tree in front of the landmark and lit it on fire. (WSVN)

Hyde Park Village Fresh Market . (10:00 AM)

Sunday Yoga With Union Three Studio At Hotel Haya. (10:30 AM)

Annual High Hopes In High Heels' Reinvigorating Retreat At The Lotus Pond Center For Yoga And Health. (12:00 PM)

Basic Cheesemaking: Mozzarella And Feta At Sweetwater Organic Community Farm. (1:00 PM)

Men's Basketball Palm Beach Atlantic vs. University of Tampa. (4:00 PM)

Florida reported 56,865 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday , continuing a record-setting week that has also seen a steady increase in infected hospital patients, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. (Sun Sentinel)

At Tampa International Airport , 60 flights were delayed and 43 were canceled on Saturday morning. (Tampa Bay Times)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the New York Jets in an away game today in at 1:00 p.m. The game will be available to watch on FOX. (ESPN)

