Adventist Health/Rideout gains national recognition

Feb. 15—Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville announced Thursday that it has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high-performing facility in four critical areas of care: heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to officials, recognition underscores the hospital's commitment to excellence in patient care and its dedication to providing the highest quality health care services. Additionally, Adventist Health/Rideout was recently ranked first in the state for quality alignment with the American College of Cardiology.

The college has also awarded Adventist Health/Rideout with the National Distinction of Excellence as a heart care center, which is the highest possible distinction given to health care institutions for their outstanding commitment to treatment and care for heart patients.

Heart and kidney failure, stroke, and COPD each impact the lives of many community members. These awards and recognitions demonstrate Adventist Health/Rideout's determination to provide exceptional care, improve patient outcomes, and make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the community, officials said.

"This is about far more than just accolades for us," said Chris Champlin, president of Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in a statement. "This kind of accomplishment is a milestone on our continuous journey toward excellence. It reinforces that we are on the right path, and it motivates us to push the boundaries of what we can achieve together. As a team, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community, and this recognition is a testament to the positive change we can bring."