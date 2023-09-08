An adventure for all ages: A map will come in handy during this unique Olathe race

If you have an adventurous spirit and love the outdoors, the TimberRidge Adventure Race might be just the activity for you.

The race, which begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at Kill Creek Park in Olathe, involves a mixture of outdoor disciplines. Those following the two-hour course will just be hiking, but if you spring for the six-hour version, you’ll not only be on foot but also on bikes and paddling through the water.

Race organizers provide a map marked with checkpoints, along with a clue sheet. The rest is up to you. Katy Renner, special events coordinator at the Johnson County Park & Recreation District, calls it a “choose your own adventure” race because apart from the first checkpoint, participants can choose to go to the different points in the order of their choice.

Renner says participants are sometimes sent to hidden treasures in the park.

“We try to plot points that are just off of those (expected) paths,” she said, adding that adventurers might see anything from a waterfall to trees sprouting up around old farm equipment left out in the elements.

You don’t have to hit every checkpoint, although there are a couple of mandatory ones, like the climbing wall and archery range. Participants earn points for every place they hit on the map, but penalties accumulate for those who take too long.

Unlike in a 10K, marathon or other traditional race, no water or other supply stations are provided. Athletes must bring supplies. Participants can choose to try it solo or join teams with up to four individuals.

Many people come with their families.

Chris Jablonski, of Shawnee, will participate in the six-hour race with his daughter, Rylie, 11. It’s his third time doing an adventure race.

“I used to do backpacking and adventure stuff after college, so I was already trained on how to read a topographical map,” he said. “For me it’s just super fun to be able to utilize those skills, basically going on a little treasure hunt, trying to find these markers throughout the park.”

Even with his previous outdoor athletic experience, he has found previous races to be tiring.

Brett McFall, Jarett Countryman and Clint McFall participate in a previous TimberRidge Adventure Race.

Jennifer Paet will come all the way from Columbia with her husband, D.J., and their 10-year-old son, Mateo, to race in the six-hour portion. She and D.J. go to four or five races a year, including some that last as long as 24 hours.

“If you have a sense of adventure and you want to try something new, I think it’s good for just about anyone: old, young, someone that’s new to the sport,” Paet said. “Adventure racing is such a community sport, where you can walk into it, and you’re going to have tons of people helping you along. I’ve never in a race come across someone that isn’t willing to help you out.”

Some of the companies involved with the Kansas City Corporate Challenge will also be entering teams of employees to participate. Renner expects around 200 participants between the two-hour and six-hour races.

For the past three years, the county has been putting on both this adventure race and another one in Shawnee Mission Park in May. Renner finds herself constantly on the lookout in both parks for places that would make good checkpoints, since they change each year to keep the races fresh.

“If I notice something that looks really cool or if I see a tree that really stands out — maybe it’s making an archway — I note that, and we try to use those things in the adventure race,” Renner said.

Participants won’t find out what points are on the race course until the morning of the race.

The race is for all ages, though kids under 12 do need an adult with them. The terrain is pretty mixed, so be prepared for some challenging physical activity.

“Most people think that Kansas is flat, and the paved trails are fairly flat, but most of the rest is going to be rocky, hilly. It’s not flat,” Renner said.

She recommends at least watching some videos about adventure racing to be prepared for the endurance aspect of it.

The race goes on whatever the weather. Renner said that in the two previous TimberRidge races, it’s been over 90 degrees, and they’ve held the Shawnee Mission Park race in pouring rain.

Those doing the boat portion must wear life jackets, and any bikers must wear helmets. Staff members will be around at the mandatory checkpoints, but not all points have someone there.

Registration prices for the race start at $65 for a solo six-hour racer and $40 for a solo two-hour racer.