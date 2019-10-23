These adventure elopements are what thrill-seeker wedding dreams are made of originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Couples are taking their weddings to new heights, literally, through intimate, thrill-seeking wedding ceremonies known as adventure elopements.

The elopements see couples doing everything from climbing thousands of feet in elevation to say "I do" on a mountaintop to hiking through a snowstorm to wed in the picturesque backdrop of freshly-fallen snow.

"A majority of our couples are the kind of people who do this stuff on the weekends and it’s such a big part of who they are as a couple that they wanted to do this for their wedding," said Brandon Fox, a Washington-based photographer who specializes in adventure elopements.

"A lot of them end up having a big party later, so they have the best of both worlds," he said. "They get married on the adventure of their dreams and then have a big celebration with their closest loved ones."

Brandon and his wife Gabi Fox, founders of The Foxes Photography, were professional landscape photographers until they switched their focus a few years ago to the booming business of photographing adventure elopements.

The Foxes not only photograph elopements on cliffs, beaches and mountaintops but they also serve as nearly full-service wedding planners for couples, helping them find things from the perfect location to the makeup artist who has a car with 4-wheel drive to the wedding dress.

"When we first start talking to our couples we like to get an idea of what inspires them, the types of places and adventures they’ve been on and that they want to go on, the types of landscapes they like," Gabi Fox said. "We want to get a sense of what will make them the happiest and based on that conversation, we put together a whole day for them."

Once a location is picked, the Foxes give the couple ideas for lodging and let them know how long it will take to hike the trail. They also connect them with their "network of vendors" like officiants and makeup artists who are not daunted by a wedding on a cliff.

"We did a sunrise elopement at Mount Rainier and the make-up artist came to the trail head and did the makeup in a U.S. Forest Service bathroom," said Gabi Fox.

The Foxes also hike with the couples to their wedding location, photograph the ceremony and then hike with them back to home base.

During the hike, the Foxes say they try to carry the bulk of the equipment so the bride and groom can enjoy the hike, and not arrive sweaty. They also show couples the tricks of the trade they've learned, like using bungee cords to attach the bride and groom's garment bags to backpacks and using the water bottle holders on backpacks to store the flowers.

