Adventure Park in Sandwich on track to reopen by April 2024. What we know.

Ziplining is on track to return to Sandwich by April 2024, after Heritage Museums & Gardens' Adventure Park secured a necessary building permit at the beginning of the month.

The park features an extensive aerial climbing course with about 80 treetop platforms, as well as ziplining, according to its website.

The permit clears the way for the construction of two yurts, or portable, circular dwellings; a platform and an aerial adventure course; and the construction of parking and a sidewalk. Sandwich Building Commissioner Brendan Brides confirmed the permit was issued Feb. 1.

The park is the subject of some controversy. A group of Sandwich residents has been against Heritage's Adventure Park since its inception and have been in and out of court with Heritage, Outdoor Ventures, a commercial park design firm and the town of Sandwich since 2014.

Rhonda Schnipke of Ohio tests out a zip line at the Adventure Park at Heritage Museums and Gardens in 2015. The park secured a building permit in February after winning a court case in September to reopen the park. [Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times file]

Heritage was ordered to close the Adventure Park in 2017, after a jury-waived trial was held and Judge Cornelius J. Moriarty II ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. In September, Heritage won a Barnstable County Superior Court ruling, which said Heritage could re-open its Adventure Park.

Brides said the issuance of the building permit can be appealed to the building code appeals board.

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Ziplining and tree top aerial course in Sandwich to reopen this year