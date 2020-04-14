Adventus Receives Government Approval for Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects in Ireland and Commences Work Program With South32

TORONTO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") (TSX-V: ADZN; OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce the formal Irish government approval of the previously announced earn-in agreement and funding arrangement with South32 Base Metals Ireland Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited ("South32"), to advance through exploration the Rathkeale, Kingscourt and Fermoy projects (the "Projects") in the Limerick Basin of Ireland. The Projects are 100%-owned by Adventus through its wholly owned subsidiary, Adventus Zinc Ireland Limited ("AZIL"), and consist of prospecting licences covering an area of 1,100 km2 that is prospective for zinc-lead-silver mineralization.

The earn-in agreement grants South32 Base Metals Ireland the right to acquire a 70% interest in the Projects by sole funding EUR 3,500,000 in exploration on the Projects over a four-year period. AZIL will operate the exploration activities during the earn-in period. Please refer to the Adventus news release dated January 13, 2020 for further details.

In March 2020, AZIL received approval for the earn-in agreement and funding arrangement from the Irish Minister of Communications, Climate Action and Environment. Adventus and South32 also commenced the exploration program with the first technical committee meeting to approve the work plan for 2020 in late March. A budget of up to EUR 672,000 was approved for 2020 and the work plan includes detailed data compilation on the Projects in order to enhance existing target generation results ahead of planned field work in Ireland during the second half of 2020, which is subject to COVID-19 public health measures. This work is meant to advance the technical understanding and interpretation of the Projects so that formal decisions on field work can be made after a thorough review of the updated target generation studies at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

About Adventus
Adventus Mining Corporation (ADZN.V) (ADVZF.OTCQX) is a well-financed exploration and project development company, focused primarily in Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus is leading the exploration and engineering advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago projects to date. Adventus also has an investment portfolio of equities in several junior exploration companies as well as exploration projects in Ireland with South32 as funding partner. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that Adventus expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Although Adventus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Adventus undertakes to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventus-receives-government-approval-for-earn-in-agreement-for-exploration-projects-in-ireland-and-commences-work-program-with-south32-301039654.html

SOURCE Adventus Mining Corporation

  • Coronavirus may give President Trump a long-sought chance to privatize the Postal Service
    Yahoo News

    Coronavirus may give President Trump a long-sought chance to privatize the Postal Service

    Amid a cash crunch threatening to put the U.S. Postal Service out of business, the Trump administration is being accused of blocking bipartisan efforts to provide money to the agency as part of a long-sought conservative effort to privatize mail delivery. Last week, Postmaster General Megan Brennan said financial woes exacerbated by the pandemic could cause the agency to run out of money by October. The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed on March 25 did not provide assistance for the Postal Service, despite bipartisan support for the funding, according to an aide to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Postal Service.

  • In coronavirus, the 'stable genius' confronts a 'brilliant enemy'
    Yahoo News

    In coronavirus, the 'stable genius' confronts a 'brilliant enemy'

    President Trump is, by his own account, the world's greatest dealmaker, a political genius, a natural on television and an expert on, well, everything. You know, it's a brilliant enemy. Antibiotics used to solve every problem.

  • Florida man charged with murder after wife disappears amid suspicious coronavirus messages
    NBC News

    Florida man charged with murder after wife disappears amid suspicious coronavirus messages

    Police arrested a Florida man in connection with the death of his estranged wife, whose friends had received mysterious text messages from the missing woman's phone saying she had been hospitalized with COVID-19, officials said. Jupiter resident David Anthony, 43 was being held without bail at the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, following his arrest on April 1, jail records showed on Monday. The body of his estranged wife, Gretchen Anthony, 51, has not yet been found, a Jupiter police representative told NBC News on Monday.

  • Emergency room doctor, near death with coronavirus, saved with experimental treatment
    LA Times

    Emergency room doctor, near death with coronavirus, saved with experimental treatment

    As critically ill, elderly patients streamed into his emergency room outside Seattle, Dr. Ryan Padgett quickly came to understand how deadly COVID-19 could be. It took longer for Padgett and his colleagues at EvergreenHealth Medical Center — the first hospital in the country to treat multiple coronavirus patients — to learn how easily the disease could spread. Later, they were told to wear respirators and other gear, but the equipment was unfamiliar and Padgett couldn't be certain he put it on and took it off correctly each time.

  • Putin says Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirus
    Reuters

    Putin says Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirus

    President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and warned the contagion was getting worse after the number of confirmed cases rose by a record daily amount. Russia reported 2,558 new cases on Monday, bringing the overall nationwide tally to 18,328. Moscow, the worst-hit area, and several other regions have imposed a lockdown, ordering residents to stay at home except to buy food, seek urgent medical treatment, take out the rubbish, or go to work if absolutely necessary.

  • 7 Great Online Learning Platforms to Develop New Skills
    Popular Mechanics

    7 Great Online Learning Platforms to Develop New Skills

    These online classes help you stay engaged while staying home. From Popular Mechanics

  • 'A slap in the face': Furious Michiganders are planning to protest their governor's travel crackdowns in the state capital
    Business Insider

    'A slap in the face': Furious Michiganders are planning to protest their governor's travel crackdowns in the state capital

    AP Photo/David Eggert/Courtesy of John Roberts A group of Michigan residents infuriated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home orders are planning a Wednesday vehicle protest at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing. The coronavirus pandemic has slammed Michigan hard, with more than 25,000 cases reported as of Monday. Still, Whitmer has faced a backlash for her executive order that barred residents from traveling within the state to get to their second homes and designated items like garden supplies as nonessential and unable to be sold at stores.

  • Putin says Russia has 'a lot of problems' and 'certainly can't relax' when it comes to coronavirus
    The Week

    Putin says Russia has 'a lot of problems' and 'certainly can't relax' when it comes to coronavirus

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave a blunt assessment of how his country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. As of Monday night, there are 18,328 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Russia, double the number five days ago, The New York Times reports. The death toll stands at 148. About two-thirds of all COVID-19 cases are in Moscow, where state media reports people suspected of having coronavirus are waiting in ambulances for hours before being moved into hospitals.

  • Apollo 13: Enhanced images reveal life on stricken spacecraft
    BBC

    Apollo 13: Enhanced images reveal life on stricken spacecraft

    Image enhancement techniques have been used to reveal life aboard Nasa's stricken Apollo 13 spacecraft in unprecedented detail. Unsurprisingly, given they were locked in a fight for survival, relatively few onboard images were taken. One of the techniques used by Mr Saunders is known as "stacking", in which many frames are assembled on top of each other to improve the image's detail.

  • Top Georgia Republican Endorses Rep. Collins in 2020 Special Senate Election
    National Review

    Top Georgia Republican Endorses Rep. Collins in 2020 Special Senate Election

    Representative Drew Ferguson (R., Ga.) on Monday endorsed fellow House member Doug Collins in the intra-Republican battle for Kelly Loeffler's Senate seat. “Doug is a proven leader—a steady hand in tough times,” Ferguson said in a statement to the National Journal. Ferguson's backing gives Collins local support after the National Republican Senatorial Committee threw its weight behind Loeffler.

  • I will vote for Joe Biden in November. And it will kill me
    Los Angeles Times Opinion

    I will vote for Joe Biden in November. And it will kill me

    Now, before you accuse me of spoiling the election by refusing to go hard in the paint for a birdbrained hair sniffer, let me be clear: I will vote for Joe Biden in November, and it will kill me. There are several reasons I will vote for Joe Biden, few of which have to do with Joe Biden. For one, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87.

  • New York medical workers ended an overnight shift treating COVID-19 patients only to find their tires had been slashed
    INSIDER

    New York medical workers ended an overnight shift treating COVID-19 patients only to find their tires had been slashed

    Medical workers on the front lines of battling the coronavirus discovered their tires were slashed after leaving a shift at the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, New York. Police have arrested Daniel Hall, 29, as a suspect in the incident. After a grueling overnight shift treating COVID-19 patients in the center of the US outbreak, medical workers were preparing to go home only to discover their tires had been slashed while they were working.

  • Standing Too Close. Not Covering Coughs. If Someone Is Violating Social Distancing Rules, What Do You Do?
    Time

    Standing Too Close. Not Covering Coughs. If Someone Is Violating Social Distancing Rules, What Do You Do?

    The line between righteous and self-righteous is hard to discern in the best of times, and now there's a pandemic. New rules about physical distancing and personal hygiene mean new questions about what to do when someone isn't following them. Nowadays, if someone stands too close to you at the grocery store or coughs into the air on the bus or is walking around without a mask, do you say something? TIME asked several experts in medical ethics and health policy.

  • China's 2020 GDP growth set to sink to 44-year low as coronavirus cripples economy: Reuters poll
    Reuters

    China's 2020 GDP growth set to sink to 44-year low as coronavirus cripples economy: Reuters poll

    China's economic growth is set to stumble to its slowest annual pace in nearly half a century, as the coronavirus health crisis shutters businesses and brings the global economy to a standstill, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. China's leaders have pledged to take more steps to combat the impact from the pandemic that looks likely to delay a recovery in the virus-ravaged economy, as mounting job losses pose a threat to social stability. Growth in the world's second-biggest economy for 2020 was forecast at 2.5%, according to the median of 62 analysts surveyed by Reuters, which would mark the weakest clip since 1976, the final year of the decade-long Cultural Revolution that wrecked the economy.

  • Sailor on USS Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after pleading for help, dies of coronavirus
    USA TODAY

    Sailor on USS Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after pleading for help, dies of coronavirus

    WASHINGTON – A sailor aboard the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt died of the disease, the Navy announced Monday. The sailor, whose name was not released, pending notification of family, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and was placed in isolation. He was found unresponsive in his room April 9 and moved to intensive care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where the aircraft carrier is docked.

  • Top US Navy official who resigned under pressure was reportedly angry at an aircraft-carrier crew's emotional send-off of the captain he had fired
    Business Insider

    Top US Navy official who resigned under pressure was reportedly angry at an aircraft-carrier crew's emotional send-off of the captain he had fired

    US Navy Former acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly was angered by the videos of sailors cheering for their recently fired commander, according to The New York Times. Modly then flew to Guam to address the ship's crew — a trip that reportedly cost over $243,000. Modly was not the only Navy official vexed by the circumstances: Adm. Robert Burke, the vice chief of naval operations, told the ship's senior medical officer that he had failed as a leader, two crew members told The Times.

  • Former FDA commissioner doesn't think Trump should pull WHO funding, but says president has some valid concerns
    The Week

    Former FDA commissioner doesn't think Trump should pull WHO funding, but says president has some valid concerns

    President Trump has said he's reviewing whether to pull funding from the World Health Organization because he believes it allowed China to get away with hiding the truth about the novel COVID-19 coronavirus within its borders. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb doesn't believe now is the time to make a decision like that, especially because he's concerned about the virus taking off in the Southern Hemisphere where several countries lack the necessary health infrastructure. "China was not truthful with the world at the outset of this," Gottlieb told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, adding that if Beijing had been upfront about things, they may have been able to contain the virus entirely.

  • 'Rice ATM' feeds Vietnam's most vulnerable population during virus lockdown
    Yahoo News Video

    'Rice ATM' feeds Vietnam's most vulnerable population during virus lockdown

    A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented a 24/7 automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work following an ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

  • Coronavirus upends Putin’s political agenda in Russia
    Associated Press

    Coronavirus upends Putin’s political agenda in Russia

    Peskov added the Kremlin would understand if foreign leaders decided not to come due to the pandemic and added the celebration would take place even if it doesn't happen on May 9. Initially underestimated by Russian authorities, the pandemic has posed an unexpected challenge for Putin, whose political standing now depends on whether he can contain the damage from it. On March 24, Putin was shown donning a yellow hazmat suit to visit a hospital for infected patients.

  • PM Narendra Modi says India will extend coronavirus lockdown until 3 May
    BBC

    PM Narendra Modi says India will extend coronavirus lockdown until 3 May

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown until 3 May to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement comes on what was to be the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March. “I salute all you citizens,” Mr Modi said in a televised address, thanking Indians for their support in the fight against the virus.

  • Easter Sunday churchgoers in Kentucky are refusing to observe a police-mandated self-quarantine after violating social distancing guidelines
    INSIDER

    Easter Sunday churchgoers in Kentucky are refusing to observe a police-mandated self-quarantine after violating social distancing guidelines

    About 50 people attended an in-person service at Maryville Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday. The gathering was criticized by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who issued mandates ordering the congregation to self-isolate for 14 dates after attending the service. According to the Louisville Courier Journal, several parishioners said they had no intention of following the order.

  • North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles
    AFP

    North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles

    North Korea fired several suspected cruise missiles Tuesday towards the sea, according to the South's military, with analysts saying Pyongyang was demonstrating the breadth of its arsenal. The "multiple projectiles" fired from Munchon in the east of the country were believed to be "short-range cruise missiles", the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The test comes a day before the South holds parliamentary elections, and at a time when the world's attention has been largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, which Pyongyang insists it has so far escaped.

  • Reuters

    Chinese ship returns to waters off Vietnam amid virus 'distraction' charges

    A Chinese ship embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year has returned to waters near Vietnam as the United States accused China of pushing its presence in the South China Sea while other claimants are pre-occupied with the coronavirus. Vietnamese vessels last year spent months shadowing the Chinese Haiyang Dizhi 8 survey vessel in resource-rich waters that are a potential global flashpoint as the United States challenges China's sweeping maritime claims. On Tuesday, the ship, which is used for offshore seismic surveys, appeared again 158 km (98 miles) off Vietnam's coast, within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), flanked by at least one China Coast Guard vessel, according to data from Marine Traffic, a website that tracks shipping.

  • China Vows Equal Treatment for Africans After Abuse Reports
    Bloomberg

    China Vows Equal Treatment for Africans After Abuse Reports

    The government has treated foreigners equally and attaches great importance to their life and health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement posted late Sunday. “We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination,” Zhao said. African leaders alleged discrimination against their citizens by city authorities in measures to stem the spread of imported coronavirus cases, saying Africans were mistreated, evicted from hotels, and forcefully tested for the virus.

  • Coronavirus could 'decimate' Latino wealth, hammered by the Great Recession
    NBC News

    Coronavirus could 'decimate' Latino wealth, hammered by the Great Recession

    The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is dealing a hard-hitting blow to Latinos who barely recovered from the hammering they took in the Great Recession, raising the possibility of a setback from which many may not recover. Millions of Latino families were just bouncing back from losing 66 percent of their household wealth, lagging far behind their white peers. During the Great Recession, Latino median household wealth plummeted from $18,359 in 2005 to $6,325 in 2009, the largest of any racial or ethnic group, according to Pew Research Center.