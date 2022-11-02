Advert depicting black prisoner and white guard banned for showing 'negative racial stereotypes'

MoJ advert - ASA/PA

A Ministry of Justice advert showing a real black prisoner and white guard reinforced negative racial stereotypes, a watchdog has ruled.

The Facebook advert for the MoJ's Prison Jobs scheme, on June 25, featured an image of a white prison officer talking to a black inmate, with superimposed text stating: "Become a prison officer. One career, many roles."

A caption accompanying the image read: "We're key workers, problem solvers, life changers. Join us to perform a vital role at HMP Wormwood Scrubs."

A reader complained that the advert perpetuated negative ethnic stereotypes and was likely to cause serious offence. Following an investigation by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the regulator agreed, and ruled that it must not be shown again.

The MoJ said the photographs used in the campaign featured real officers and prisoners, arguing that it did not, therefore, "portray" a black man as a criminal but rather depicted a real person who had been convicted of an offence.

It said it was therefore an accurate and fair representation of the type of engagement that might have been seen between officers and prisoners.

The MoJ added that the image formed "one small part" of the overall campaign - accounting for less than five per cent of its spending on the ads - "which used a wide variety of images and showed officers of different ethnicities, interacting with each other".

It also said that none of the other images used in the Facebook part of the campaign showed white officers alongside ethnic minority prisoners.

However, the ASA ruled that the advert caused “serious offence on the grounds of race”.

The watchdog noted that the advert formed part of an overall campaign that used images of prison officers and other prison staff from a number of different ethnic backgrounds, but said it assessed the post as it would have appeared to consumers on Facebook.

It ruled: "The ad showed a real white prison officer and black male inmate in a prison setting. The inmate wore an afro pick comb in his hair - a tool we understood was uniquely associated with black culture.

"The ad made reference to prison officers being 'problem solvers' and 'life changers', and we considered it drew a link between the officer depicted and those attributes. On the other hand, the black prisoner was depicted as a criminal, without those positive attributes.

"We considered the ad did not suggest that all black men were criminals or were more likely to be so than any other ethnic group.

"However, it showed an imbalanced power dynamic, with a smiling white prison officer, described as a 'life changer', and a black, institutionalised prisoner.

"We considered the ad's focus on the positive qualities of the white prison officer and negative casting of the black prisoner was likely to be seen as perpetuating a negative racial stereotype.

"We concluded that the ad was likely to cause serious offence on the grounds of race by reinforcing negative stereotypes about black men."

The ASA ruled that the advert must not appear again, adding: "We told the Ministry of Justice to ensure they avoided causing serious offence on the grounds of race."

Responding to the ruling, a Ministry of Justice source said: "This well-meaning but ludicrous ruling is directly counter-productive to our shared goal to improve diversity in the prison service."