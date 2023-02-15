Advert that joked about killer Harold Shipman banned

DeadHappy Harold Shipman advert - ASA

A life insurance advert featuring one of Britain’s most prolific serial killers has been banned after a wave of complaints.

DeadHappy, an insurance firm known for its “shock factor” publicity stunts, placed an image of Harold Shipman alongside the message: “Life insurance: Because you never know who your doctor might be.”

The advert was published on Facebook last month and came under fire for being tasteless, with the former GP believed to have killed hundreds of people over two decades before his arrest in 1998.

Shipman was found guilty of murdering 15 elderly patients in 2000 and sentenced to life imprisonment. Four years later, he hanged himself in Wakefield Prison.

The DeadHappy ad was online for less than 24 hours, first published at 2pm on 23 January and then taken down at 8am on 24 January.

Despite the short length of time in which the ad was public, the Advertising Standards Authority received more than 100 formal complaints.

The advertising watchdog has now banned the DeadHappy promotion, which it said “trivialised and made light of the murders committed by Harold Shipman, such that they were likely to cause both serious and widespread offence to those who saw them”.

It added that any reference to the murderer was likely to be distressing, “particularly for those who had lost family members or friends at Shipman’s hands”.

It is not the first time that DeadHappy has landed in hot water over its marketing campaigns. In December 2019, the ASA suspended one of its adverts used to promote life insurance after ruling that it trivialised suicide.

The advert featured a man with his arms by his sides, leaning with his head against the wall and a code for two months of free cover. A caption read: "Life insurance to die for".

Last summer, again promoting life cover, the company operated hearse rides around Leeds and Newcastle in a 22-foot Cadillac, asking passengers to have “an open and honest conversation about death”. At the same time, it set up a scavenger hunt involving tombstones to get people talking about the implications of dying uninsured.

DeadHappy, which is headquartered in Leicester and has a laughing skull as its logo, was formed in 2013 by Andy Knott. Mr Knott lists his job title on LinkedIn as “Loser / Founder”.

The company also offers a “deathwish” service, where customers can specify life insurance payouts that go towards specific purposes, including releasing ashes at the edge of space or adopting a puppy.

Mr Knott said: “In our attempt to be provocative and make people really stop and think about their need for life insurance, we have made a mistake and for this we apologise. We will now go away and immediately review all of our current and future marketing campaigns to ensure that we learn from this mistake.”