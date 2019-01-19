Advice to Trump, His Friends and His Enemies

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- A few weeks ago I made my predictions for 2019. Now I’d like to offer a few words of advice to some of this year’s likely newsmakers. To do so, I am returning to the double-dactyl format that I have used before.

The double dactyl is a form of poetry with very strict rules of rhyme and meter. It must begin with a nonsense word or rhyme, and in the second stanza must include a six-syllable word with a particular meter. (For more details on the rules, see here.) Read a few below and you’ll figure it out.

I present, therefore, a baker’s dozen of poems, each with advice for a particular newsmaker. Not all are equally serious, but I leave to the reader the judgment on which are which.

*

Boundary, doundary!President’s border wall —more of a symbol thanbar to egress.

Rather than showing suchinflexibility,couldn’t he quietlysettle for less?

*

Testify, jestify!House full of Democrats —primed to investigatePresident Trump.

Think what you like aboutimpeachability —Help for the pocketbookplays on the stump!

*

Higgledy piggledy!Kaepernick boycotters —owners who won’t give theQB a chance —

Flag protest anger breedsanticompetitivefootball conspiracy —(Courts look askance!)

*

Up-and-down, sup-and-down!Should Fed raise interest rates,showing that it’s notbeholden to Trump?

There may be reasons quitepro-economicalwhy we should just keep onpriming the pump!

*

Higgledy piggledy!Wannabe Youtube stars,hoping their names will beknown on the street.

Chance of success is quiteinfinitesimal,also remember thatfame tends to fleet.

*

Misericordia!Ruth Bader Ginsburg fansfear Madame Justice maychoose to step down;

Worried about a newneoconservative —Plead with her, “Wait untilTrump has left town!”

*

Supercal, expial!New Mary Poppins filmproves that there’s room for theclean and the bright —

There’s still demand for theextravaganzicalhigh-budget film that’s notDark as the Knight!

*

Higgledy piggledy!Campus speech monitors,merrily censoringwhat they call hate.

Federal funding mightcease to flow campus-wardif they continue tointolerate!

*

Topsyish, turvyish!Stock market bearishnessseems to be poised for amajor return.

Stock-picking now seems soantediluvian,don’t try unless you havemoney to burn.

*

Higgledy piggledy!Bryce Harper, baseball star,hoping to sign for somefour hundred mil.

Underpaid heroes of daysgolden-ageicalought to rise up and sendbaseball a bill!

*

Page-turners, wage-burners!Publishing industryworries these days aboutwho offends whom.

Character, story, andverisimilitude —Settle for these and yourprofits will zoom!

*

Higgledy piggledy!Anti-Trump talking headstrumpet each rumor asproving the case.

Need to impose a moresesquipedalianstandard for which news shouldhave pride of place!

*

Higgledy piggledy!Legions of #MAGA folksstick with the presidentthrough thick and thin.

Hold him to standards ofdubitability— you’ll make AmericaGreat once again!

To contact the author of this story: Stephen L. Carter at scarter01@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Michael Newman at mnewman43@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of law at Yale University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. His novels include “The Emperor of Ocean Park,” and his latest nonfiction book is “Invisible: The Forgotten Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinion

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.