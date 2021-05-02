Adviser suggests Biden still wears mask outside out of habit

  • President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives for an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. The Bidens are visiting Philadelphia to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 / 3

Biden

President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — One of President Joe Biden's top White House advisers suggested Sunday that he's still wearing a mask outdoors out of habit although the latest public health guidance says he doesn't need it.

Questioned about Biden's practice, senior adviser Anita Dunn told CNN's “State of the Union” that she realized that she was also still wearing her mask outdoors even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people like her and Biden can stop wearing masks outside when they're alone or not among strangers.

“I myself found that I was still wearing my mask outdoors this week, because it has become such a matter of habit," Dunn said. “I think the president takes the CDC guidelines very seriously. And he’s always taken his role as sending a signal to follow the science very seriously, as well.”

Biden wore a mask outdoors several times last week as he approached microphones to give speeches, including an appearance on the White House lawn last Tuesday to discuss the CDC's relaxed mask guidance.

Asked afterward about the message he was sending by wearing a mask outside as he stood alone, Biden replied: “By watching me take it off and not put it back on until I get inside.”

The CDC recently said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they’re in a large crowd of strangers.

Some public health experts have questioned Biden's continued mask-wearing outdoors.

Dunn said some extra precautions are taken with Biden since he is president. She urged people to follow CDC guidelines and to get fully vaccinated because that will mean they can go mask-free outside as summer approaches.

Recommended Stories

  • Celebrity politicians test voter interest in post-Trump era

    In California, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor. In Texas, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has said he is considering a run for governor. In New York City, Andrew Yang, a businessman who gained fame during his quixotic 2020 presidential run, is a leading contender for the Democratic mayoral nomination.

  • Viewers outraged after twist backfires: 'Single worst idea American Idol has ever had!'

    Twitter was not the Happiest Place Online after the top seven Disney Night's controversial outcome.

  • Cindy McCain: Arizona election audit is 'ludicrous'

    The widow of Sen. John McCain says Biden won the 2020 election, as the recount of 2M ballots in Maricopa County goes on.

  • Police fired 24 shots at a handcuffed man. Why didn't they turn on their body cameras?

    The case of Ariane McCree illustrates the patchwork nature of police body camera policies around the country.

  • 3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego

    Three people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized Sunday after a boat capsized and broke apart in rough water just off the San Diego coast during a suspected human smuggling operation, authorities said. The original call was for a handful of people overboard but as rescuers arrived in boats and jet skis they quickly realized “it was going to be a bigger situation with more people,” said San Diego Lifeguard Services Lt. Rick Romero.

  • Princess Charlotte Turns 6 with a New Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate Middleton!

    Princess Charlotte celebrates her 6th birthday on May 2

  • 'Goddess' Sharon Stone, 63, poses in a black swimsuit with her French bulldog

    The actress and her pooch lounged by the pool for the stunning shot.

  • Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

    McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.

  • From the Past, a Chilling Warning About the Extremists of the Present

    They robbed an armored car outside a sprawling Seattle shopping mall. They bombed a synagogue in Boise, Idaho, and within weeks assassinated a Jewish talk radio host in Denver. Then a month later, they plundered another armored car on a California highway in a spectacular daylight heist that netted more than $3.6 million. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times What initially seemed to FBI agents like distant, disparate crimes turned out to be the opening salvos in a war against the federal government by members of a violent extremist group called the Order, who sought to establish a whites-only homeland out West. Their crime spree played out in 1984. Fast forward to 2021. Federal agents and prosecutors who dismantled the Order see troubling echoes of its threat to democracy in the Capitol riot and the growing extremist activity across the country. “When you see the country as politically and philosophically divided as it is today, that makes it more likely that somebody could take advantage of these times to bring about another revolutionary concept like the Order,” said Wayne Manis, the main FBI agent on the case. “We stopped the Order. We did not stop the ideology.” Those who tracked the group say the legacy of the Order can be seen in the prominent role that far-right organizations like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers played in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Many of the participants of these groups today come from the same sources as the Order,” said Gene Wilson, the lead prosecutor, who went on to become a U.S. magistrate judge in Seattle before switching to private practice. “I think they might be just as committed to totally changing democracy as we know it.” The men who played central roles in disbanding the Order still consider it the most important case of their lives. Given the Order’s “potential for violence and destruction,” said Manis, no other domestic group posed a similar threat to the United States. The Order collapsed after its charismatic leader, Robert Jay Mathews, died in a fiery shootout with scores of FBI agents on Whidbey Island, Washington, in December 1984. His followers were rounded up in a nationwide manhunt, and 23 of them faced trial on racketeering charges involving two murders, robberies that netted more than $4 million, counterfeiting, weapons violations and arson. Sentenced to lengthy terms ranging up to 252 years, most of the core members died in jail. Far-right groups often express anti-government ideology or espouse ideas about returning the United States to some imagined, idyllic form of constitutional rule. What made the Order so dangerous was that it set about achieving that goal, killing, robbing and planning spectacular terrorist acts in hopes of toppling the government. Just before federal agents closed in, its members had been figuring out how to sabotage the power grid in Los Angeles, hoping to incite riots and looting. Men affiliated with the Order had also surveyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City as a target, which helped to inspire Timothy McVeigh to blow it up in April 1995, killing 168 people in the worst homegrown terrorist attack in U.S. history. The First Amendment means that people cannot be prosecuted on the basis of ideology alone, so the hurdle is figuring out which secretive individual or group, whether far-right or far-left, might be turning to violence. The dangerous core bent on violence is usually only 5% to 10% of an extremist organization, agents said. Mathews, raised among white supremacists, organized a heavily armed, clandestine guerrilla force designed to spark a civil war. Adherents sought to restore America to its imagined origins and considered preserving the “green graves” of their white forefathers a sacred duty. To join, members stepped into a wide candlelit circle formed around a white infant and pledged to fight, in secret and without fear of death, to make the United States an Aryan nation. Far-right groups have evolved since the days of the Order. In some ways they are broader and more loosely affiliated, given the use of the internet, and mainstream politics has opened the door to some of their ideas. A key question today is whether adherents of extremist groups might seek elected office or whether the heavily disputed presidential vote soured them on politics. “Do they want armed revolution and race war, or are they seeking to enter politics?” said Kathleen Belew, whose book, “Bring the War Home,” covered the history of the Order. “Do they want to burn it down, or do they want to take over?” The Order sought to burn it down. A key takeaway was how much time it took federal authorities to recognize the significant threat, Manis and others said. Law enforcement agents, focused on more visible, outspoken groups, were initially blind to the level of organization behind the Order. In northern Idaho in the 1980s, the public face of the far-right was the Aryan Nations compound near Hayden Lake, a gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis collected around the Church of Jesus Christ Christian, part of the Christian Identity movement. Its pastor, Richard Girnt Butler, preached that the United States must be restored as a white nation for the second coming of Christ to occur. Then, as now, adherents of extremist groups were mainly white men. “They were undereducated or poorly educated, underemployed, unsuccessful in whatever they were trying to do workwise,” Wilson said. “They were seeking relevance and status, a meaning for their lives, and looking for somebody readily identifiable to blame. They blamed minority groups for their problems.” They railed against immigrants coming to destroy the country and against the elites in what they called the “Zionist Occupied Government,” whom they accused of abetting such threatening changes for cheap labor, among other reasons. Expressing those sentiments, protected by the First Amendment, was insufficient cause to begin an investigation. And many of the members did not particularly stand out in northern Idaho, given that residents pride themselves on rugged individualism. Peter Robinson, who helped to prosecute the case as an assistant U.S. attorney, said the defendants struck him as completely ordinary — up to a point. “I had the impression that these were normal guys who you could have a beer with in a bar and you would not notice anything unusual about them — unless you talked about race or about Jews,” said Robinson, now an international criminal defense lawyer. At first agents were clueless that the Order even existed. An undersheriff with his ear to the ground voiced his suspicions to Manis that a local gang was behind a spate of relatively small, unsolved robberies, prompting a standard investigation that mushroomed throughout 1984 into a major national operation. One big break came when a man arrested in Pennsylvania for trying to pass counterfeit bills revealed that Mathews had founded the Order in the Pacific Northwest to undermine the U.S. government, including its currency. “That was like reading a mystery novel, and you turn the page, and it tells you who the killer is,” Manis said. Then a search warrant unearthed a truly damning piece of evidence: the MAC-10 semi-automatic gun used to assassinate Alan Berg, the talk radio host who drew the ire of the group by repeatedly insulting far-right adherents on air. The killing introduced an element of mystical zeal because the gun jammed after the 13th round, interpreted by Order members as a sign that their plan to restore the United States to its origins when it was just 13 states would succeed, according to a history of the group called “The Silent Brotherhood.” With the robberies that were the initial focus of the group’s efforts, Mathews worked toward a general uprising, dispensing the money to extremist groups nationwide to buy weapons and other matériel. He hoped his war chest would serve to bind them together, with a wave of violence forcing the U.S. government to cede Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado as an initial white homeland. The men who disbanded the Order believe that any contemporary group with similarly dangerous aspirations would also likely be hidden. Members of the Order shunned publicity to concentrate on crime. “Everything that they did was covert,” said Tom McDaniel, a former FBI agent who moved to Montana in 1984 to pursue the case and never left. It was only when the FBI agents were closing in on Mathews in November 1984 that he issued a declaration of war. Part of the declaration threatened to kill politicians in Congress: “When the day comes, we will not ask whether you swung to the right or swung to the left; we will simply swing you by your neck.” The wording came from a tract published by the National Alliance, a far-right organization run by William Luther Pierce, author of “The Turner Diaries,” a dystopian novel that imagines a white supremacist underground that takes over the United States and eventually the world. Although the motivations are related, there is plenty that separates groups active now from those that operated in the past. Far-right organizations once needed to engage with possible recruits in person; now much of that radicalization occurs online. They can connect, scheme and even act through the internet. It was also unthinkable that any high-profile politician would voice opinions that such groups considered encouragement. Now those words have come from a former president. Former agents viewed the Capitol riot and last year’s protests over social justice issues as possible seeds for radicalization. “I feel that if there is an organization today from the extreme right that is following in the footsteps of the Order,” Manis said, “you will not know anything about it until it is too late and they have already done something dastardly.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Republican Susan Wright makes US House runoff in Texas

    Republican Susan Wright of Texas, the widow of the first member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19, secured a place in a U.S. House runoff for her late husband’s seat Saturday night. With votes still being counted, Wright was ahead with more than 18% of the vote in Texas' 6th Congressional District. Close behind were Republican Jake Ellzey and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez for the other runoff spot.

  • A's pitcher Jesus Luzardo breaks bone playing video game, placed on injured list

    Add Luzardo's name to the long list of bizarre baseball injuries.

  • California Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall

    California Democrats sharpened their anti-recall messaging Saturday during the state party's annual convention, arguing removing Gov. Gavin Newsom from office early would roll back immigrant rights and criminal justice reforms, stall progress on the housing crisis and waste taxpayer money. The California Democratic Party gathering, held virtually, served as a venue for party leaders to energize some of the party's most active volunteers ahead of Newsom's expected election later this year. “I’ve seen firsthand what a leader he is and how he really does put his heart into his work on behalf of the people of California, and President Joe Biden and I support him 100%," Vice President Kamala Harris, who began her political career in San Francisco alongside Newsom, said in pre-taped remarks.

  • US denies Iran claims of prisoner deal; UK plays it down

    The United States and Iran are in active talks over the release of prisoners, a person familiar with the discussions said Sunday as Washington denied a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been struck. Prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Iran are not uncommon and both countries in recent years have routinely sought the release of detainees. The issue burst into public view with a report in Iran of a deal for the Islamic Republic to release U.S. and British prisoners in exchange for Tehran receiving billions of dollars.

  • GOP Seeks to Empower Poll Watchers, Raising Intimidation Worries

    HOUSTON — The red dot of a laser pointer circled downtown Houston on a map during a virtual training of poll watchers by the Harris County Republican Party. It highlighted densely populated, largely Black, Latino and Asian neighborhoods. “This is where the fraud is occurring,” a county Republican official said falsely in a leaked video of the training, which was held in March. A precinct chair in the northeastern, largely white suburbs of Houston, he said he was trying to recruit people from his area “to have the confidence and courage” to act as poll watchers in the circled areas in upcoming elections. A question at the bottom corner of the slide indicated just how many poll watchers the party wanted to mobilize: “Can we build a 10K Election Integrity Brigade?” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As Republican lawmakers in major battleground states seek to make voting harder and more confusing through a web of new election laws, they are simultaneously making a concerted legislative push to grant more autonomy and access to partisan poll watchers — citizens trained by a campaign or a party and authorized by local election officials to observe the electoral process. This effort has alarmed election officials and voting rights activists alike. There is a long history of poll watchers being used to intimidate voters and harass election workers, often in ways that target Democratic-leaning communities of color and stoke fears that have the overall effect of voter suppression. During the 2020 election, President Donald Trump’s campaign repeatedly promoted its “army” of poll watchers as he publicly implored supporters to venture into heavily Black and Latino cities and hunt for voter fraud. Republicans have offered little evidence to justify a need for poll watchers to have expanded access and autonomy. As they have done for other election changes — including reduced early voting, stricter absentee ballot requirements and limits on drop boxes — they have grounded their reasoning in arguments that their voters want more secure elections. That desire was born in large part out of Trump’s repeated lies about last year’s presidential contest, which included complaints about insufficient poll watcher access. Now, with disputes over the rules governing voting at a fever pitch, the rush to empower poll watchers threatens to inject further tension into elections. Both partisan and nonpartisan poll watching have been a key component of U.S. elections for years, and Republicans and Democrats alike have routinely sent trained observers to the polls to monitor the process and report back on any worries. In recent decades, laws have often helped keep aggressive behavior at bay, preventing poll watchers from getting too close to voters or election officials and maintaining a relatively low threshold for expelling anyone who misbehaves. But now Republican state lawmakers in 20 states have introduced at least 40 bills that would expand the powers of poll watchers, and 12 of those bills in six states are currently progressing through legislatures, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. In Texas, the Republican-controlled Legislature is advancing legislation that would allow them to photograph and video-record voters receiving assistance, as well as make it extremely difficult for election officials to order the removal of poll watchers. The video-recording measure has particularly alarmed voting rights groups, which argue that it could result in the unwanted identification of a voter in a video posted on social media or allow isolated incidents to be used by partisan news outlets to craft a widespread narrative. “If you have a situation, for example, where people who are poll workers do not have the ability to throw out anybody at the polls who is being disruptive or anyone at the polls who is intimidating voters, that’s essentially authorizing voter intimidation,” said Jon Greenbaum, chief counsel for the nonpartisan Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Republicans have been increasingly open in recent years about their intent to line up legions of supporters to monitor the polls. Following the lead of Trump, they have often framed the observational role in militaristic tones, amplifying their arguments of its necessity with false claims of widespread fraud. Just three years ago, the courts lifted a consent decree that for more than three decades had barred the Republican National Committee from taking an active role in poll watching; in 2020, the committee jumped back into the practice. In Florida, Republicans in the state Legislature passed a new election bill Thursday that includes a provision allowing one partisan poll watcher per candidate on the ballot during the inspection of votes. The measure carries the potential to significantly overcrowd election officials. The bill also does not stipulate any distance that poll watchers must keep from election workers. In Michigan, a GOP bill would allow challengers to sit close enough to read poll books, tabulators and other election records and would let them challenge a voter’s eligibility if they had “a good reason.” The Republican drive to empower poll watchers adds to the mounting evidence that much of the party continues to view the 2020 election through the same lens as Trump, who has repeatedly argued that his losses in key states must have been because of fraud. “It seems like the No. 1 goal of these laws is to perpetuate the Big Lie,” said Dale Ho, director of the Voting Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. “So when you get these unfounded charges that there was fraud or cheating in the election and people say, ‘Well, that’s not detected,’ the purveyors of these lies say, ‘That’s because we weren’t able to observe.’” After the election last year, complaints that poll watchers had not been given enough access or that their accusations of improperly cast ballots had been ignored fueled numerous lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its Republican allies, nearly all of which failed. In Texas, the leaked video of the Harris County Republican Party’s training, which was published by the voting rights group Common Cause, recalled a similar episode from the 2010 midterm elections. That year, a Tea Party-affiliated group in Houston known as the King Street Patriots sent poll watchers to downtown polling locations. The flood of the mostly white observers into Black neighborhoods caused friction and resurfaced not-too-distant memories when racial intimidation at the polls was commonplace in the South. The King Street Patriots would eventually evolve into True the Vote, one of the major national organizations now seeking more voting restrictions. Last year, True the Vote joined several lawsuits alleging fraud in the election (all failed) and led countrywide drives to try to recruit more poll watchers. Access for poll watchers is considered sacred by Texas Republicans; in the Legislature, they cited the difficulty in finding observers for drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting as one of their reasons for proposing to ban such balloting methods. “Both parties want to have poll watchers, need to have poll watchers present,” state Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican who sponsored the chamber’s version of the bill, said in an interview last month. “That protects everyone.” While the antagonistic language from the Trump campaign about its poll watchers was already a flash point in November, Democrats and voting rights groups are worried that relaxed rules will lead to more reports of aggressive behavior. In 2020, there were at least 44 reports of inappropriate behavior by poll watchers in Harris County, according to county records obtained by The New York Times. At one polling site on the outskirts of Houston, Cindy Wilson, the nonpartisan election official in charge, reported two aggressive poll watchers who she said had bothered voters and repeatedly challenged the staff. “Two Poll watchers stood close to the black voters (less than 3 feet away) and engaged in what I describe as intimidating behavior,” Wilson wrote in an email to the Harris County clerk that was obtained by the Times through an open records request. Wilson said she was not sure which campaign or party the observers were representing. Of course, plenty of interactions with poll workers went smoothly. Merrilee Peterson, a poll watcher for a local Republican candidate, worked at a different site, the NRG Arena, and reported no tensions of note. “We still had some of the problems of not thinking we were allowed to get close enough to see,” she said. “But once the little kinks were worked out, quite frankly, we worked very well with the poll workers.” In Florida, crowding was the chief concern of election officials. Testifying before state senators, Mark Earley, vice president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections, said that “as an association, we are very concerned” about the number of poll watchers who would now be allowed to observe the process of duplicating a voter’s damaged or erroneously marked ballot. He said it presented “very grave security risks.” Earley was backed by at least one Republican, state Sen. Jeff Brandes, who found the provision for poll watchers unnecessary and dangerous. “I don’t think we should have to install risers in the supervisor of elections offices or bars by which they can hang upside down in order to ensure that there is a transparent process,” Brandes said. But perhaps no other state had a conflict involving poll watchers erupt onto cable news as Michigan did. On Election Day and the day after in November, Republican poll watchers grew increasingly obstructive at the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots were counted as it became clear that Trump was losing in the state. It began with a huddle of Republican observers around midday Nov. 4, according to affidavits from Democratic poll watchers, nonpartisan observers and election officials. Soon after, the Republicans “began to fan out around the room,” wrote Dan McKernan, an election worker. Then they ramped up their objections, accusing workers of entering incorrect birth years or backdating ballots. In some cases, the poll watchers lodged blanket claims of wrongdoing. “The behavior in the room changed dramatically in the afternoon: The rage in the room from Republican challengers was nothing like I had ever experienced in my life,” wrote Anjanette Davenport Hatter, another election worker. McKernan wrote, “Republicans were challenging everything at the two tables I could see. When the ballot envelope was opened, they would say they couldn’t see it clearly. When the next envelope was opened, they made the same complaint. They were objecting to every single step down the line for no good reason.” The chaos provided some of the basis for Michigan officials to debate whether to certify the results, but a state board did so that month. Now the Republican-controlled Legislature in Michigan is proposing to bar nonpartisan observers from acting as poll watchers, allowing only partisan challengers to do so. While widespread reports of intimidation never materialized last year, voting rights groups say the atmosphere after the election represents a dangerous shift in U.S. elections. “It really hasn’t been like this for decades, generally speaking, even though there’s a long and storied history of it,” said Michael Waldman, a legal expert at the Brennan Center. Aggressive partisan poll watchers, he said, were “a long-standing barrier to voting in the United States, and it was also largely solved. And this risks bringing it back.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Charlie Munger: 'Bernie Sanders has basically won' on income inequality

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger declared progressive Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) the victor in the nation's political fight over income inequality.

  • Boxer Félix Verdejo Turns Himself In After Death of Pregnant Girlfriend

    Boxer Félix Verdejo surrendered to federal authorities in his native Puerto Rico on Sunday, where he’s expected to face a litany of charges.

  • Conor Daly's car flips over in scary IndyCar crash at Texas

    Daly said he was "good" after the crash. An IndyCar safety innovation implemented in 2020 helped make sure that he was OK.

  • Coach Matt LaFleur 'can't even take my brain to that spot' of Aaron Rodgers not in Green Bay

    LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.

  • Trump's Secret Rules for Drone Strikes Outside War Zones Are Disclosed

    WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has disclosed a set of rules secretly issued by President Donald Trump in 2017 for counterterrorism “direct action” operations — like drone strikes and commando raids outside conventional war zones — which the White House has suspended as it weighs whether and how to tighten the guidelines. While the Biden administration censored some passages, the visible portions show that in the Trump era, commanders in the field were given latitude to make decisions about attacks so long as they fit within broad sets of “operating principles,” including that there should be “near certainty” that civilians “will not be injured or killed in the course of operations.” At the same time, however, the Trump-era rules were flexible about permitting exceptions to that and other standards, saying that “variations” could be made “where necessary” so long as certain bureaucratic procedures were followed in approving them. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In October, Judge Edgardo Ramos of the Southern District of New York had ordered the government turn over the 11-page document in response to Freedom of Information Act lawsuits filed by The New York Times and by the American Civil Liberties Union. The Biden administration inherited that case and sought a delay but has now complied, providing a copy to both plaintiffs late Friday. The Biden administration suspended the Trump-era rules on its first day in office and imposed an interim policy of requiring White House approval for proposed strikes outside of the war zones of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. At the same time, the Biden team began a review of how both Obama- and Trump-era policies had worked — both on paper and in practice — with an eye toward developing its own policy. The review, officials said, discovered that Trump-era principles to govern strikes in certain countries often made an exception to the requirement of “near certainty” that there would be no civilian casualties. While it kept that rule for women and children, it permitted a lower standard of merely “reasonable certainty” when it came to civilian adult men. Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, declined to comment on the Trump-era rules. “We’ll let the previous administration speak to their policies,” she said. Brett Max Kaufman, a senior staff lawyer with the ACLU’s Center for Democracy, portrayed the Trump-era rules as having “stripped down even the minimal safeguards President Obama established in his rules for lethal strikes outside recognized conflicts” and called on President Joe Biden to end “secretive and unaccountable use of lethal force.” But Thomas P. Bossert, who helped oversee interagency development of the Trump-era rules in 2017 when he was a top counterterrorism adviser to Trump, said he was proud of them and argued that the policy “should not be dismissed or replaced without careful consideration and an examination of the results it produced.” “I stand by the policies I helped produce,” Bossert said. “They were informed by American values, the principles of the laws of armed conflict, and tailored to combat the real and present threat to America and her allies.” The Biden review and deliberations over a potential new direct-action policy were initially expected to last 60 days, according to officials familiar with internal deliberations. But officials are now talking about extending them to six months, they said. The policy discussions, they said, were slowed by an effort to obtain reliable comparative data about civilian casualties from past strikes — and disputes over whether the military’s estimates were accurate. Claims of civilian casualties are often murky from strikes in remote and inaccessible regions. The deliberations have also been complicated by Biden’s decision to end the Afghanistan War by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks this year. The administration intends to maintain an ability to strike at any emerging terrorism threats that may subsequently emanate from there, which will make it subject for the first time to the rules for airstrikes, including by drones, outside conventional war zones. It is not yet clear where in the region assets like drones will be based after the pullout from Afghanistan, which in turn affects how long surveillance craft will be available to hover over potential strike zones to watch who comes and goes before an attack. As a result, the question of whether to tighten the requirement of “near certainty” that no civilians will be killed so that it always protects adult men has become intertwined with other complex and unresolved policy decisions. Targeted killings away from conventional war zones have become a central feature of the sprawling war that began with the Sept. 11 attacks, raising legal and policy questions that remain in flux, even as the threat from al-Qaida and its splintering progeny morphs and evolves as well. Such intermittent combat activity has been driven by the emergence of armed drone technology and the propensity of transnational terrorist groups to operate from poorly governed spaces or failed states where there are few or no U.S. troops on the ground, but also no effective local government with a police force, including the tribal region of Pakistan, rural Yemen and portions of Somalia and Libya. Drone strikes began under the administration of George W. Bush and soared during Barack Obama’s first term — along with political and legal battles over reports of civilian casualties and, in 2011, the government’s deliberate killing of a U.S. citizen suspected of terrorism, Anwar al-Awlaki, without a trial. In May 2013, Obama imposed a set of rules intended to govern such operations and constrain their excessive use. It required a high-level, interagency review of whether a terrorism suspect posed a threat to Americans, as well as “near certainty” that no civilian bystanders would be killed. In October 2017, Trump replaced Obama’s system with a more relaxed and decentralized system. It permitted operators in the field to decide whether to target suspects based on their status as members of a terrorist group, rather than based on their threats as individuals, and so long as conditions laid out in the general operating principles for that area had been met. Many Obama-era national security officials have returned in the Biden administration, raising expectations that Trump’s changes would be at least partly rolled back. Still, some military and intelligence professionals chafed under Obama’s system, saying it was too bureaucratic, according to people familiar with internal deliberations. The Trump administration did not make public that it had developed a new framework for drone strikes in 2017, although the Times reported on its existence and some of its key features at the time. Bossert said he had unsuccessfully pushed then to declassify and make public its key parts. “I suggested relevant parts of the policy be declassified — from the outset,” he said. “My suggestion was not followed. Nevertheless, this debate and our core principles of valuing innocent life, while taking only the most evil, should always be open to the light of day.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Several 49ers players called Kyle Shanahan to tell him they were alive Sunday

    Jimmy Garoppolo survived until Sunday . . . and he remains on the 49ers roster. Other players on the team are alive, too. Kyle Shanahan knows for certain because a group of them called the 49ers coach to let him know, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. It is unknown whether Garoppolo was one of [more]