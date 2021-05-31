  • Oops!
An adviser to Trump ally Roger Stone appeared to gesture for Hillary Clinton to be hanged at a conference with QAnon attendees

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton. Getty

  • Jason Sullivan, social media adviser to Roger Stone, seemd to imply Hillary Clinton should be hanged.

  • Sullivan made a gesture appearing to resemble a noose while talking about Clinton at a QAnon conference.

  • The conference, lasting three days, has attracted crowds of supporters who cheered at Sullivan's gesture.

An aide to Roger Stone, a longtime friend and former adviser to Donald Trump, appeared to indicate at a QAnon conference over the weekend that Hillary Clinton should be hanged.

Referring to Clinton as a "godawful woman who shall not be named," Jason Sullivan, Stone's social media adviser, made a noose gesture with his hand on a stage. His action was received with loud applause from a crowd of QAnon gatherers.

A former attorney for Sullivan did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Clinton was Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election. Trump frequently berated her using sexist and misogynistic remarks, and has continued to do so years after he won the election.

Even while campaigning for the 2024 election, Trump lambasted Clinton, taking every opportunity in front of a crowd to target her.

"We went through the greatest witch hunt in political history," Trump told supporters at his official campaign launch in Orlando, Florida, in June 2019. "The only collusion was committed by the Democrats, the fake news media, and their operatives, and the people who funded the phony dossier: Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC."

In response to Trump's vitriolic behavior and remarks, "lock her up" chants often broke out among his supporters.

The QAnon conference is a three-day event that took place over the weekend in Dallas, Texas. Its main attraction was Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser under the Trump administration.

While up on stage, Flynn suggested to a crowd that there should be a coup in the United States that mirrors the one taking place in Myanmar.

Hundreds have died since the military overthrew the democratically elected government.

Flynn in 2017 pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election. He received a pardon from Trump last year.

