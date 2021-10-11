WHO advises additional COVID shot for immunocompromised people

FILE PHOTO: The WHO logo is pictured at the WHO building in Geneva
·1 min read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Monday recommended an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people, citing the risk of breakthrough infections.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunisation said the additional dose should be offered "as part of an extended primary series since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease".

It recommended that people over 60 receive an additional dose of the shot made by Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac some 1-3 months after completing their schedule, citing evidence in studies in Latin America that they perform less well over time. Its advisory group will review all global data on booster shots in a Nov. 11 meeting.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge)

