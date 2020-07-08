Advisor Group And Securities America Announce Jim Nagengast's Nomination For Second Term On FINRA Board of Governors

CEO of Securities America, an Advisor Group Firm, Seeks to Expand on First-Term Accomplishments, Supported by Nomination from FINRA Nominating Committee

PHOENIX, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and Securities America today announced Securities America CEO & President Jim Nagengast's nomination to the Large Firm seat on the FINRA Board of Governors. Mr. Nagengast was the first petition candidate to ever win election to the FINRA Board of Governors Large Firm seat, which he accomplished in the 2018 Board elections.

Following a successful and productive first term focused on increasing transparency, promoting diversity throughout the financial services industry, enhancing FINRA's ability to work with its members and curtailing the practice of 'rulemaking by enforcement,' Mr. Nagengast seeks to continue to drive progress in these areas during a second three-year term.

Mr. Nagengast said, "I have been honored to represent my constituents among the FINRA member community throughout my first term on the Board of Governors, while at the same time advancing FINRA's dual mission of protecting investors and supporting the integrity of the markets. By working closely with my fellow Board members and FINRA's leaders, I was very pleased to drive significant positive momentum on a host of critical issues, including reining in rulemaking by enforcement, increasing transparency and making FINRA more accessible and easier to work with."

Mr. Nagengast continued, "These issues will continue to be my core focus going forward. I am grateful for the nomination of FINRA's Nominating Committee, and I look forward to building on the strong working relationships I have developed throughout the organization to drive continued positive results for FINRA members, financial professionals and investors in the years ahead."

Advisor Group President and CEO Jamie Price said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network, we are proud to support Jim in his efforts to advocate for investors and FINRA member firms as the Large Firm representative on the FINRA Board of Governors. Having worked with Jim closely since the end of last year – and as someone who admired his work ethic and dedication long before that – I can say that he is a tireless advocate for financial professionals and the investors they serve. Our industry could not ask for a better representative on the FINRA Board. We stand in Jim's corner, just as he and our entire network stand in the corner of the financial professionals we support."

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, which also includes FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Woodbury Financial Services, Triad Advisors, Investacorp, KMS Financial Services and Securities Service Network.

About Securities America

Securities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 2,600 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/. Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,300 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.