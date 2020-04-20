Advisor Group And Triad Advisors Welcome Brian Shulstad As Senior Vice President, Business Development

Seasoned Recruiting Executive Joins Triad Advisors Management Team with Over 25 Years of Wealth Management Industry Experience and Robust Recruiting Track Record





PHOENIX and ATLANTA, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and its subsidiary Triad Advisors today announced the appointment of Brian Shulstad as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Triad Advisors. The addition of Mr. Shulstad, a dynamic and experienced industry veteran who most recently served as a senior recruiting executive at LPL Financial, further strengthens Triad's recruiting efforts and bolsters its standing as the industry's leading firm supporting independent hybrid practices and registered investment adviser firms.

In his new role, Mr. Shulstad is responsible for fostering long-term relationships with financial professionals around the country, while highlighting Triad's unique value proposition and recruiting those that share the firm's entrepreneurial, growth-driven mindset. He will also work closely with financial professionals already affiliated with Triad to drive inorganic growth through branch expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Jeff Rosenthal, Triad's President and CEO, said, "We are thrilled to have Brian join the Triad family. With over 25 years of industry experience, he will help further solidify Triad's position in the market as the top destination of choice for independent financial professionals, hybrid practices and independent registered investment adviser firms seeking maximum choice and flexibility, while benefiting from the combination of Advisor Group and Triad's comprehensive resources, expertise and tools. We are excited to leverage Brian's expertise and industry relationships, and we look forward to continued growth and recruiting momentum with the addition of Brian to our team."

Before joining Triad, Mr. Shulstad served more than 12 years as vice president of business development at LPL Financial, providing exceptional recruiting growth in both the independent and hybrid registered investment adviser markets throughout the southeast United States. He previously held senior roles at A.G. Edwards & Sons and H&R Block Financial Advisors. Mr. Shulstad has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds Series 7, 9 and 10 licenses. At Triad, he reports to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Nate Stibbs.

Mr. Shulstad said, "I am delighted to join Triad Advisors for the next stage of my career. As some firms continue to grow at breakneck speed while sacrificing levels of support, personal touch and flexibility, Triad continues to focus on the hybrid space, which it helped pioneer in the late 1990s. Triad's culture of flexibility, choice and service is uniquely positioned within the industry and I look forward to communicating to financial professionals how Triad can support their businesses."

Gregg Johnson, Executive Vice President of Recruiting & Revenue Acquisition for Advisor Group, said, "Congratulations to Triad Advisors for bringing aboard a business development executive with Brian Shulstad's strong track record of performance. Brian fits right into the uniquely entrepreneurial, supportive culture that Triad has built over the years, and his knowledge of the recruiting landscape will only help them and the team at the Advisor Group network level do what we all do best: Drive success for financial professionals by helping them to build their businesses and serve their clients as effectively as possible."

About Triad Advisors

Triad Advisors is part of Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial professionals. Headquartered in Atlanta, Triad is a national broker-dealer as well as a multi-custodial SEC-registered investment adviser firm that was an early pioneer and continued leader in the hybrid registered investment adviser marketplace. The company has more than 600 financial providers on its platform and provides a comprehensive set of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management solutions. For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Advisor Group