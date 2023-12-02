Advisor to Ukrainian President's Office Chief on the opening of Boryspil: It is not a matter of tomorrow or overmorrow

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that the reopening of Boryspil airport would only be possible when the Ukrainian sky is completely free of Russian missiles and drones.

Source: Podoliak on the air of a joint national 24/7 newscast, commenting on the statement of Andrii Yermak, Chief of the Ukrainian President's Office, about the possible opening of Boryspil

Quote: "It was said that the airport would start working symbolically as soon as the security situation is resolved. Here we come to the key point: what is a settled security situation? We understand that Russia is using a key tool to attack the civilian population – cruise missiles, and drones that fly all over the country every night...

This security situation still needs to be fully resolved. But talking about in principle, if we think about the future, then we can say that airports should work in Ukraine.

But let us emphasise that this is not a matter of tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. This is a question of when the sky will be completely closed from the influence of Russian missile and drone capabilities."

Background:

On 1 December, the presidential press service reported that Andrii Yermak voiced confidence that Boryspil airport will soon be able to depart and accept planes again.

"This return to the elements of peace is possible because Ukraine has become stronger. Now, we can ensure the security of this facility. Thanks to our Defence Forces and our friends – your countries. And I am confident that the symbolic boarding passes you received at the entrance will soon become valid", he said, addressing representatives of foreign countries.

Support UP or become our patron!