AdvisorPeak Announces Operation Rebalance

Trading and rebalancing platform open to financial advisors free of charge through end of second quarter 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorPeak today announced Operation Rebalance, a platform experience designed to provide investment advisors full use of AdvisorPeak's trading and rebalancing platform free of charge through the end of the 2nd Quarter 2020. AdvisorPeak's trading and rebalancing platform intuitively manages risk data and tax-efficiency while providing specific recommendations based on a holistic portfolio view to improve client portfolio outcomes and trading efficiency for advisors.

AdvisorPeak's innovative trading platform integrates with industry leading Risk Analytic, Portfolio Management Platforms and Custodians for a seamless trading experience. With these integrations, AdvisorPeak has built the first and only platform that incorporates tax-smart household efficiency and risk analysis in combination with rebalancing and Trade Order Management capabilities in a single software platform.

BridgeFT in partnership with AdvisorPeak on Operation Rebalance is also offering their custodial data feed and aggregation services at no cost to advisors through the second quarter 2020 for advisors to get started with AdvisorPeak as quickly as possible. Should advisory firms choose to utilize the BridgeFT import, their daily client data imports will be automated for them so that AdvisorPeak is always up to date.

"As a former advisor, I know firsthand the value of having powerful rebalancing software in order to efficiently take advantage of rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting opportunities in volatile markets," said Damon Deru, founder and CEO of AdvisorPeak. "We realize many advisors don't have the necessary software in place to manage their client accounts in a streamlined manner, which is why we decided to make our software available to all investment advisors at no cost through the end of the second quarter. It's our way of helping advisors through this difficult period."

If you are an advisor interested in taking advantage of Operation Rebalance, please reach out to https://advisorpeak.com/contact/ or call 801-679-2646. Operation Rebalance offers all investment advisors new to the AdvisorPeak platform full access to the system at no cost through June 30, 2020 with no further commitment or strings attached.

"We know advisors are trading heavily to keep clients aligned with their proper model allocations and client risk profiles with an eye towards a recovery in the future. Overall, I believe, advisors are doing a good job of mitigating risk and taking advantage of rebalancing opportunities for their clients. The March trade activity in AdvisorPeak increased 81% compared to January 2020, with an average trade size increase of 19%. We are experiencing unprecedented times in our industry, and we hope to lighten the stress as much as possible for all advisors throughout this period," added AdvisorPeak Chief Product Officer, Pete Giza.

AdvisorPeak will be hosting demos of the platform and solutions on Wednesday, April 8th at 4:00 PM Eastern (register here), and again on Wednesday April 15th at 4:00 PM Eastern (register here).

About AdvisorPeak, Inc.

Located on the Silicon Slopes of Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development in tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within reach of all investment professionals.

For more information about AdvisorPeak or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisorpeak-announces-operation-rebalance-301033589.html

SOURCE AdvisorPeak