Advisors Mortgage Group Attracts Top Industry Talent

Ocean Township, NJ --News Direct-- Advisors Mortgage Group

Advisors Mortgage Group, based in Ocean Township, NJ announced that Brad Capinjola has joined their Business Development team. The mortgage company, who is about to celebrate their 22nd anniversary, has been experiencing unprecedented growth in the past three years.

Capinjola brings to Advisors his seven plus years experience as Senior Account Executive at MBS Highway, which is an industry leading platform where mortgage executives obtain market information and tools which help educate their customers. Since Advisors subscribes to this platform, Capinjola’s vast experience is paramount to the training of loan officers so that they can take full advantage of all MBS Highway has to offer. “MBS Highway is a valuable tool that is offered to the loan officers here, so having Brad on board who is so well-versed in the platform is going to elevate our team to the next level,” commented Jon Iacono, National Recruiting Manager at Advisors Mortgage Group.

Capinjola is a native of New Jersey and also a professional guitarist who is a member of two local rock bands that play live shows in the central Jersey area. “I am excited to be part of a growing company who offers such a high level of support and training to their employees. I also really appreciate the culture here where everyone is treated like family,” attests Capinjola.

Advisors’ mission statement is: We Take Care of our Family, Who Take Care of our Customers, Which Allows Us to Give Back to the Community. This family centric approach to the workplace not only makes this a great place to work, but also opens the lines of communication which increases workflow efficiency.

With branches in 32 states across the country, Advisors Mortgage Group continues to expand with new offices opening throughout the year. The mortgage company has sustained continuous growth over the past ten years with expansion down to Florida, up to Vermont and out west to Indiana. According to metrics provided by Marketrac®, Advisors is now the largest purchase lender on the Jersey Shore.

Story continues

In 2021 they brought on other top industry talent with the goal of advancing their technology and completely updating their CRM with automation tailored to their individual loan officer’s needs making communication more streamlined. The development of Advisors mobile app is also on the horizon with a launch before year’s end. The mortgage company made the INC.5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2021. This was the 10th time they made this list since 2009. Advisors was also named one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ magazine for the 9th year in a row.

If you are interested in joining the Advisors Family, please contact Jon Iacono at jiacono@advisorsmortgage.com.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

Advisors Mortgage Group is a multi-state mortgage banker with more than thirty branch locations across the country. Focusing on residential lending, Advisors prides itself on maintaining a local and personal feel to help each and every customer feel the comfort and protection that their home financing needs are in the right hands. Advisors has been on the Best Places to Work in NJ list for the past nyears, making sure that all employees feel like Family, while also maintaining the customer service standards that the company was built on. The mission statement at Advisors is that we take care of our family, who help us take care of our Customers, which allows us to give back to our Community.

Contact Details

Sean Clark

+1 800-778-9044

Advisors@AdvisorsMortgage.com

Company Website

https://advisorsmortgage.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/advisors-mortgage-group-attracts-top-industry-talent-181257484