In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

People wait outside a vaccination centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Limassol
·2 min read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus recommended on Wednesday that those under 50 should receive so-called messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines, joining other countries like France who have set age restrictions for the AstraZeneca shot.

The island state had previously no age restrictions for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it has been using since January. The change follows reports of the death of a British woman administered the shot earlier this month in Cyprius.

The health ministry said it had referred the case to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). European drug regulators said last month there was a possible link between the vaccine and a very small number of cases of rare blood clots.

Individuals who have already taken a single-dose of the Vaxzeveria jab should receive their second dose, provided there were no serious side effects like thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, the ministry said in a statement, citing the "unanimous view" of scientific advisors.

A majority of those, it said, suggested that mRNA vaccines, technology used in the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines, be recommended for the under 50s.

AstraZeneca's shot uses a harmless, weakened version of a chimpanzee common-cold virus to deliver instructions to generate an immune response and prevent infection.

Authorities had previously defended their decision not to impose age restrictions on the vaccine by saying people were offered a selection of shots and that they were following EMA guidelines.

But Cyprus had ordered considerably more AstraZeneca vaccines. With other options quickly running out, Vaxzevria was the only one available to thousands of people scrambling to book an appointment on a state-administered vaccine portal.

It had also made the AstraZeneca vaccine the only option available at private practitioners.

About 40% of Cyprus's population has taken the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 17% has had both doses.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Are Pfizer and Moderna Trying to Boost Sales With an Early COVID Booster Shot?

    Both the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines require two doses for full immunization against SARS-CoV-2, with the second dose coming three or four weeks after the first depending on the vaccine. Two doses of either of these vaccines have been shown to provide high levels of efficacy. Pfizer and Moderna are both testing booster doses of their vaccines.

  • Could This Study Be Bad News for Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Sales?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stated earlier this month that it expects its COVID-19 vaccine will generate sales of close to $26 billion this year. For example, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) recently announced a new deal with the European Union to supply up to 1.8 billion additional doses through 2023. Last week, researchers in Spain reported results from a clinical study that included Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Letters: The public has been bamboozled by the blurring of guidance and law

    SIR – Your recent leader and letters (May 25) drew attention to the multiple nonsenses emanating from Whitehall – particularly the ruling on amateur choirs. Yesterday there was also further confusion over travel rules. What the public needs is a guide on which of the Government’s pronouncements are merely advice and which have the force of law. I fear that we have become so supine during the pandemic and the lockdowns that we are losing the confidence to trust our own judgment. Edward Sharp Wareham, Dorset SIR – The suggestion that our freedoms will be curtailed beyond June 21 (“Vaccine not enough to avoid self-isolating”, report, May 25) has nothing to do with protection from the virus and everything to do with extending control over us. Jane Ward Northampton SIR – In your report on the potential extension of quarantine rules, you quote a government source as saying that the contact-tracing system should remain in place because it is possible to catch and pass on Covid even if one has been vaccinated. It seems more likely that the system needs to remain in place because so much money has already been spent on it, and the Government needs to show that it is still being used. Julian Gall Godalming, Surrey SIR – In one way or another herd immunity has always been the goal in this crisis: that is, after all, what universal vaccination provides. Controlled exposure of the population to the virus, at a time before vaccines were on stream, for the purposes of keeping NHS systems within capacity and making a start on the long-term protection of the nation, would have been an entirely reasonable and practical policy option to discuss – even if nothing further came of it. Dominic Cummings’s negative, throwaway use of the term, with its implication of “letting the weak go to the wall” (report, May 24), is as irresponsibly dangerous as repeated headlines terrifying people about the vanishingly small danger of post-vaccination blood clots. It adds nothing to public understanding, to the defeat of the virus, or to the lessons to be learnt. Victor Launert Matlock Bath, Derbyshire SIR – Normally, by this time of year, I have been taking hay-fever medication for about four weeks to prevent sneezing, a runny nose and irritable eyes. This year, however, I am fully vaccinated against Covid but have taken no hay-fever medication – and do not display any symptoms. Is this a beneficial side effect of the vaccination – or just a reflection of the lousy weather we have had in the Manchester area? David S Ainsworth Manchester GPs’ gatekeepers SIR – The problem with GPs (Letters, May 24) lies with receptionists, who have become the gatekeepers deciding who is worthy of an appointment. Recently my daughter needed her one-year jabs. When I phoned the GP receptionists I was told that all of their nurses had been block-booked for Covid jabs and, because they didn’t know when the vaccine deliveries would be, they couldn’t tell me when any nurse appointments would be available. I was advised to try ringing at random times each day to see if any appointments had been released. After doing what I had been advised to do several times, I turned to my health visitor. After a firmly worded reminder to my GP of their duties to carry out childhood immunisations, my daughter was miraculously offered an appointment with a nurse for the jabs within a few days. GPs need to be aware that often the way receptionists treat patients reflects badly on them as doctors. Anne Thompson Sheffield, South Yorkshire SIR – Dr James Le Fanu’s column (May 24) rather skates over a major factor in the medical manpower issue. While a class of, say, 100 male students could reasonably be expected to provide 90 or more “whole-working life equivalents”, a class of 100 females might provide only a third of that. Most of the reasons for this are entirely understandable. Marriage, childbirth and childcare, as well as the care of elderly parents later on, will compromise the ability of a female medic (or any female professional) to work full-time – but it reduces the lifetime availability of half or more of an expensively trained workforce. The only non-sexist solution, of creating far more medical school places, is a very expensive way of running to stand still. Neither of us has an answer to this, but the problem will get worse as some of the male graduates emulate their female counterparts and opt for a different work-life balance, worsening the vicious circle for those left. Dr Mary E Nesbitt Dr K Nesbitt Ramsey, Isle of Man University free speech SIR – We are pleased that the University of Cambridge has removed a website that defines racism as something only ever perpetrated by white people against non-white people, and that insinuates that students and staff are liable to disciplinary action for “microaggressions” (such as criticising religion, using unapproved pronouns, or raising an eyebrow). It also encourages, and gives anyone the means to make, anonymous accusations in connection with these offences. We are pleased to learn from the vice-chancellor that this material was put up in error. We trust that whatever replaces the documentation will be fully compatible with the right to unfettered freedom of speech and expression within the law, as well as with the university’s core commitment to the free and fearless discussion of ideas as enshrined in its Statement on Freedom of Speech, which was approved by university staff last December and to which the vice-chancellor gave his immediate and unequivocal support at the time. Arif Ahmed Gonville & Caius College James Orr Faculty of Divinity Timothy Less Darwin College Sylvana Tomaselli St John’s College John Ellis Gonville & Caius College Anna Nickerson Girton College Julius Grower Jesus College David Abulafia Gonville & Caius College Robert Tombs St John’s College David Ibbetson Faculty of Law Simon Gathercole Faculty of Divinity David Feldman Faculty of Law Geoffrey Grimmett Department of Pure Mathematics and Mathematical Statistics Michael D Hurley Faculty of English Simon Conway Morris St John’s College John Marenbon Trinity College Partha Dasgupta St John’s College Rachel Polonsky Murray Edwards College George Reid St John’s College Howard Hughes St John’s College Malcolm Smith Gonville & Caius College Béla Bollobás Trinity College David Yates Robinson College Alexander Marr Trinity Hall Imre Leader Trinity College In the event of a fire SIR – New fire regulations say that the management of a building is responsible for the evacuation of disabled residents. I live in a block of 54 flats in Cowes which is owned by the residents. About half are in permanent occupation, mainly by people like myself who are retired. There is only one other similar block on the Isle of Wight, 15 miles away in Shanklin. I would be glad to know where we are going to get at least four able-bodied men, per disabled resident, at short notice to evacuate the building – even supposing that we could pay to have these men permanently on call. Christopher Stannard Cowes, Isle of Wight Is the BBC establishment capable of change? SIR – Can anyone have confidence that the BBC’s culture has changed? Asked on the Today programme why Martin Bashir’s resignation was accepted just days before Lord Dyson’s damning verdict on his conduct, Tim Davie claimed that complex medical needs and the desire to save licence fee payers’ money were factors – Mr Bashir was given a “short” notice period. Pressed by Justin Webb, Mr Davie admitted that Mr Bashir had been given three months’ salary. This is not “short” notice, and “complex medical needs” is an expression open to limitless interpretation. Mr Davie has been with the BBC since 2005. He was former director-general Mark Thompson’s first senior external appointment. He has held many senior roles and is part of the BBC establishment. The culture of the BBC remains the same, as do the faces. David Lane Ludlow, Shropshire SIR – If I want to switch on my TV to watch any channel, I have to have paid the licence fee to the BBC. Increasingly, I am turning to other channels for news and entertainment. I realise that the TV licence pays for radio – for instance, Radio 3’s Composer of the Week, which I value – and for the orchestras and the Proms. I hope that in any review of the BBC’s editorial policy and its financing these elements can be unbundled, so that licence fee payers know exactly what they are paying for. Elizabeth Balsom London SW15 Policing for everyone SIR – Nick Timothy (Comment, May 24) discusses “selective law enforcement”. I joined the police in 1964. My father, an officer from 1930 to 1945, told me: “Your uniform means that you represent the law and must enforce compliance whenever and wherever you encounter criminal acts. You must always prevail and you must never walk away.” I lived by that during my 30 years’ service, and passed it on to my son. Now my grandson is a PC. Weakness encourages offenders. Disciplined enforcement prevails. Brian Roebuck Alveston, Gloucestershire Vintage prizes SIR – Greig Bannerman (Letters, May 25), who returns “unpalatable” bottles of wine to guests, has got it wrong. The correct protocol is to donate them to a tombola stall at your local fundraising event. They will then develop a personality of their own for years as they circulate around the various good causes. With luck (or misfortune) you may even end up winning one back again. Wendy Strathdee Burnham, Buckinghamshire SIR – I am amazed that Mr Bannerman continues to be invited to parties. Joyce Nicholson Teignmouth, Devon A day in the life of a multi-tasking milkman

  • 'The clock is ticking': Democrats grow restless with Biden's infrastructure talks as Republicans float next counteroffer

    With sides still far apart, some Democrats say the time is nearing for Biden to try to pass an infrastructure package without Republicans.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Tests COVID-19 Booster & Pneumococcal Vaccine Combo

    Pfizer's (PFE) study is testing its pneumococcal vaccine candidate along with COVID-19 booster shot on 600 fully vaccinated adults 60 years and older.

  • Miner ENRC's lawsuit ignores evidence, UK's SFO tells London trial

    A London lawsuit brought against the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) by ENRC, a mining company at the centre of an eight-year corruption investigation, lacks evidence and should never have been brought, a lawyer for the agency told a court on Wednesday. Simon Colton told London's High Court that ENRC may now regret sharing information with prosecutors as it sought to avoid a criminal investigation by committing to being open and transparent about an internal inquiry around seven years ago. "But a change of policy and regret do not justify the present claim," he said, as the SFO began its defence in the high-profile trial, which is scheduled to run for 11 weeks.

  • William Shakespeare, first man in world to get approved COVID vaccine, dies at 81

    The first man in the world to receive a clinically approved COVID-19 vaccine has died of an unrelated illness, British officials said. The 81-year-old Englishman, named William Shakespeare, was the first man and second person to get a Pfizer jab after the U.K. approved the experimental shots in early December. The first person was 90-year-old British grandmother Margaret Keenan. Shakespeare ...

  • Norway urged to scrap 'unacceptable' sound experiments on captured minke whales

    More than 50 scientists and vets have demanded that Norway stop an "unacceptable" plan to capture twelve minke whales, attach electrodes to the fat in their necks, and bombard them with sound, with vets warning the stress could harm or even kill them. Researchers at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment plan in the coming weeks to catch twelve juvenile whales by laying down nets across a strait in the Lofoten Islands, and herding them into modified salmon cages. Afterwards, the whales will be held one-by-one between two rafts while researchers use electrodes to experiment on their hearing over a six-hour period. They will then be tagged and released from the cages - which are 280m long, 150m wide, and 27m deep - to continue into the Barents Sea. The experiments are being carried out to monitor how noises that humans generate at sea affect the animals. In a letter sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, the animal protection charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation condemned the plan as "completely unacceptable from a conservation, scientific and animal welfare point of view”. The charity backed up its demand with a statement from scientists and vets warning that the experiments would cause "considerable suffering" and "trauma" for the whales, and even risk “capture myopathy”, whereby the stress of resisting capture leads to sickness or death. The vets warned that minke whales have in the past reacted "with great force" when trapped in aquaculture pens, putting the safety of the researchers at risk. They also judged a plan to sedate the whales if they become agitated as "risky" for such a large, free-swimming species, with one sedated whale in the past even increasing its swim speed disappearing in a drugged state into the ocean. Petter Kvadsheim, who is leading the research project for the defence establishment, has dismissed the concerns of conservation groups, pointing out that by increasing understanding of what frequencies whales can hear, the study promises to help reduce the trauma they face. "There will always be someone who is against every type of animal experiment," he told Norway's Forskning.no science website in January. "Ultimately, this is being done to protect the animals. When we know more about what they hear and how they are affected by human activity, we can also implement measures to protect them."

  • ByteDance Foe Kuaishou Drops as Livestreaming Sinks, Costs Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology shares tumbled after the rival to TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. reported a faster decline in its livestreaming business while boosting investments in newer businesses.The stock slumped nearly 8% in Hong Kong Tuesday, after analysts at brokerages including Morgan Stanley cut their share-price targets. While revenue climbed 37% to 17 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) in the three months ended March, sales from its livestreaming business fell almost three times faster than a year earlier. Sales and marketing expenses surged to roughly 69% of revenue, while spending on R&D tripled after the short-video giant boosted hiring to grow advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.Kuaishou, the operator of China’s most popular short-video platform after ByteDance’s Douyin, is trying to establish its place among a generation of mega-startups like food delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi. Shares in the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed outfit had more than doubled since its February initial public offering, the top performer among recent major Chinese tech listings in Hong Kong.But founder Su Hua’s company, which is expanding beyond its roots in video content, is grappling with an influx of rivals from up-and-comers like Bilibili Inc. to WeChat. Tencent’s ubiquitous social app is venturing into TikTok-style clips, taking a page straight out of ByteDance and Kuaishou’s playbook. Advertising has surpassed virtual gifts or tips during live-streaming to become Kuaishou’s biggest earnings driver, while its nascent online marketplace continues to grow several-fold from a low base.“Though Kuaishou’s diversified revenue mix helps absorb decline in its core live streaming revenues, given the intense competition in the online advertising and livestreaming markets in China, we would be reluctant to make an entry despite the drop in Kuaishou’s multiples,” LightStream Research analyst Shifara Samsudeen wrote in a note published on the Smartkarma website.Read more: Ex-Googler Turns Virtual Gifts Into a $61 Billion BusinessKuaishou’s results are closely watched by investors who fancy a slice of the Chinese social video market before ByteDance’s eventual stock market debut. The world’s most valuable startup is seeking to boost Chinese ad revenue by more than 40% and triple the size of its e-commerce business this year, according to an internal memo.Results unveiled by the smaller company suggest the competition could be heating up. Kuaishou’s monthly active users expanded slower to 520 million, up from the 495 million users a year earlier. Growth in online advertising sales eased to 161%, versus 170% in the December quarter. Livestreaming revenue fell 20%, accelerating from the 7% decline in the prior quarter, in part because of strict quarantine measures imposed at the start of 2020.The division that includes e-commerce posted the strongest sales growth, rising seven fold, after the firm recorded gross merchandise value of 118.6 billion yuan, more than tripling from the year-earlier period.Kuaishou boosted spending on infrastructure and tools for online shopping during the first quarter as well as in acquiring users overseas. Having amassed more than 300 million daily users across its domestic platforms, the company now hopes to replicate its success globally with apps like Kwai and Snack Video. Outside China, the company had more than 150 million users in April, up from over 100 million in the first quarter, the earnings results showed.The overseas expansion comes as Kuaishou faces tougher antitrust scrutiny at home. It was among 34 leading Chinese internet firms ordered to comply with anti-monopoly rules in April and the company was recently rapped by the cyberspace regulator for its data-collection policies.“At Kuaishou, we believe strongly that one shall have peace of mind when he possesses a piece of land, and one possesses a piece of land when he has peace of mind,” it said Monday. “Starting in the first quarter of 2021, we have put greater emphasis on improving the value of our content creator’s private domain, the place on our platform where all content and products of a creator can be found and where creators build and nurture their followings.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zack Snyder Says Trump's Presidency Inspired Pivotal Scenes in 'Army of the Dead'

    "The best zombie movies have a lot of social commentary."

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Says Bitcoin Mining Council Opens an ‘Interesting Can of Worms’

    Hopefully it will clean up the "stupid dialogue going on about ESG," he said. "Not in the sense that ESG was stupid, but that the dialogue was."

  • Critical race theory roils Kansas and Missouri politics. Here’s what it is and is not

    Experts say GOP politicians don’t understand the concept.

  • Berlusconi's trial won't be suspended despite his shaky health

    An Italian judge on Wednesday rejected a request by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to suspend a corruption trial involving him because he is seriously ill. However, Judge Marco Tremolada set the next hearing for all defendants for Sept. 8, giving the 84-year-old billionaire more than three months to recover from his latest bout of illness. Berlusconi, a four-time prime minister, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting COVID-19 last September, and speculation has mounted in recent days about a deterioration of his health.

  • Amazon could own unaired Trump 'Apprentice' tapes after buying MGM, but it probably still can't release them

    MGM has said it's legally barred from sharing the behind-the-scenes footage of Donald Trump before he was president, and that's not likely to change.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Biden-Putin summit: Awkward conversation looms in Geneva

    Tensions between the leaders of the US and Russia will be hard to conceal, writes Anthony Zurcher.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Toronto blanks Montreal 4-0 for a 3-1 lead in playoff series

    Alex Galchenyuk had plenty of memorable nights inside the Bell Centre. Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. “It’s the playoffs, man,” Galchenyuk said when asked if he still speaks with anyone on the other team.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Kyrin Carter: Body found in search for 12-year-old boy last seen leaving hotel barefoot

    Boy with autism went missing from a Best Western hotel on 15 May