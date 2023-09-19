Advocacy group demonstrates for pedestrian safety

Sep. 19—MANKATO — Citizens for Accessibility group members in Mankato say they try to avoid crossing Riverfront Drive when they can, but they kept crossing it Tuesday, signs in hand, to rally up awareness for pedestrian safety.

In between crossings on her mobility scooter, Ronda Koch said each trip from home at Durham Apartments on South Second Street for groceries at Hy-Vee on Riverfront Drive presents risks from motorists.

"Every time I cross, I see motorists who are jumpy," she said. "If you want to live, you just don't cross when you see them."

The accessibility advocacy group, made up of residents at Durham and Gus Johnson Plaza, demonstrated the risks at the Riverfront crosswalk with flashing lights by the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Some motorists stopped when the lights came on, while others paid no heed and zoomed through.

Koch and others in the group, facilitated by SMILES Center for Independent Living, said it demonstrated why motorists need to be alert for pedestrians and people with disabilities using wheelchairs, scooters and walkers.

"There have been a few people blowing right through," said Linda Barry on her mobility scooter. "They're just not paying attention, and then one lady stopped and was angry just glaring at me."

The rally came about a month after an 18-year-old motorist in Mankato was charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly running into pedestrian Jeffrey A. Ward, 66, at a Madison Avenue intersection. Ward died at the scene, and the criminal complaint against Kaylee Lynette Richmond states she may have been going 70-75 mph leading up to the crash.

Rain Cox's husband, Conrad Holtz, was crossing Second Street in 2007 on his mobility scooter when a motorist hit him. Holtz died about a month later from his injuries.

Cox, who was at the rally Tuesday, also uses a mobility scooter and has her own experience getting hit by a motorist. It happened at Madison Avenue and Victory Drive after her husband's death, destroying her scooter and leaving her with a gash on her head.

"For some reason they don't see you," she said.

Now she doesn't cross Riverfront unless absolutely needed. From her residence at Durham, she sticks to that side of the road to get to Walgreens, Family Dollar and Kwik Trip.

Harley Schutte got hit by a motorist at the Victory Drive and Hoffman Road intersection a few years back while crossing on his bicycle. He avoided a major injury but needed to fix the damage to the bike's front tire.

"When it happens, your adrenaline kicks in," he said. "It's scary in the moment, and then the fear goes away but your adrenaline is still there."

Sam Stanke adjusts his schedule based on safety risks on Riverfront. The Durham resident goes grocery shopping late in the day because he knows traffic will be lighter when he crosses at Riverfront and Cherry on his wheelchair.

"I usually don't cross unless I know they're watching me, or I get their hand signal," he said. "I mouth 'thank you' as I go across."

Each member of the group has their own scary experiences with different intersections, most of which are along Riverfront Drive due to it separating where they live and the Hy-Vee and Cub Foods grocery stores.

"We have a lot of apartments here with a lot of people with all sorts of abilities that utilize this area the most," said Jenn Jones, advocacy manager at SMILES.

Group members called for the city to improve safety with better markings, more flashing lights and longer walk signals to account for the time it takes people with disabilities to cross. They had been planning an awareness event for a while, but the recent death underscored the need even more to them.

"If we don't speak up, they'll never change," Koch said. "It's time."

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola