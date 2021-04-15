Advocacy group urges Zuckerberg to cancel plans to launch Instagram for kids

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - An advocacy group on Thursday called on Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to not create a version of photo-sharing app Instagram for children who are under 13, as it would put them at "great risk".

The letter to Zuckerberg from the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC) comes at a time the world's largest social network has been criticized for amplifying misinformation globally across its platforms, while also exposing children to inappropriate material. (https://bit.ly/3a9XQsn)

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Instagram exploits youngsters' fear of missing out as they constantly check their devices seeking approval and uploading pictures, CCFC said, adding that the platform's continuous focus on appearance and self presentation would be a challenge to adolescents' privacy and wellbeing.

"While collecting valuable family data and cultivating a new generation of Instagram users may be good for Facebook's bottom line, it will likely increase the use of Instagram by young children who are particularly vulnerable to the platform's manipulative and exploitative features," the letter said.

CCFC is a nonprofit organization that believes that child-targeted marketing, along with the excessive screen time it encourages, will damage kids' healthy development, and is dedicated to ending marketing to children.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran sees rising COVID-19 death rate if lockdown rules breached

    The new coronavirus is killing one person every four minutes in Iran, state TV reported on Thursday, a death rate authorities said was sure to quicken if Iranians continue to fail to adhere to health protocols. The health ministry in the Middle East's hardest-hit country on Thursday reported 321 new deaths and 25,078 new cases over the past 24 hours. A banner on state TV said that amounted to a death every four minutes.

  • Divers aim to reach capsized ship in search for survivors

    Racing against time in the search for 12 people missing since their ship capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, Coast Guard divers hoped a break in stormy weather Thursday would give them an opportunity to reach the overturned platform vessel. “Today, weather permitting, we anticipate divers making it to the vessel," U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Third Class John Michelli said early Thursday. The bulky vessel, also called a jackup rig, has three long legs designed to reach the sea floor and lift it out of water as an offshore platform.

  • Home of soldier charged in assault is vandalized, and his family is moved, cops say

    After the vandalism, the sheriff’s department closed part of the neighborhood where a white soldier previously confronted a younger Black man.

  • Biden called George W. Bush before he announced his Afghanistan troop withdrawal plan - but neither said whether Bush supported it

    President Joe Biden also spoke with former President Barack Obama by phone before announcing the decision.

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses 2 weeks early, its CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The Fierce Racism Backlash to Tyra Banks’ ‘America’s Next Top Model’

    CBS Photo Archive/GettyDespite her best efforts to position herself as an advocate for size inclusion and racial diversity in the modeling world over the past decade, Tyra Banks can’t escape the problematic ghosts of her television-hosting past as her critics on social media continue to rehash her most controversial and cringeworthy moments.For Gen Z consumers of television, it may be hard to imagine a beloved competition show in which women are forced to weigh themselves in front of their fellow castmates (and thus the world), are given drastic makeovers against their tearful pleas, don blackface for a challenge, are instructed by the show’s judges to lose weight, and advised to wear additional makeup if they’re not white. Believe it or not, these were once casual if not frequent occurrences on America’s Next Top Model, a show that could only thrive in an era prior to social media and the widespread adoption of social justice rhetoric on the internet.Even before its latest reassessment on Twitter, America’s Next Top Model’s legacy online, like most reality juggernauts of the early 2000s, has been that of a plentiful meme farm, from Banks’ “two women stand before me” spiel to her famous “hoe but make it fashion” tutorial to the clip of her asking “how many people were scared?” after a contestant fainted. (I would be remiss not to mention the multitude of “surprised” GIFs starring Miss Jay Alexander). For the most part, Banks has made the most out of her brand simply by doing the most. But with the addition of the show on several streaming platforms since last year, her re-circulated antics and soundbites as a host—in addition to her past beef with Naomi Campbell and her short-lived yet indelible daytime television show—have made her less of a fun, eccentric personality in the eyes of the public and more of a celebrity supervillain. How Khloé Kardashian’s #PhotoGate Exposed the Toxic ‘Body Positivity’ of Kardashian Inc.Last May, Banks apologized in a tweet after clips depicting the lack of sensitivity toward race and certain contestants on ANTM resurfaced. And a few months later, in an interview with Tamron Hall, she admitted that the show “messed up” regarding the exclusive casting of the show. Unfortunately for the Dancing with the Stars host, there’s no reliable way to put a pin in online criticism. As long as the source is still readily available online, people will continue to dissect and share it for their own entertainment or more serious analysis. Likewise, a new video currently making the rounds from cycle 3 of the series that features Banks and the show’s panel of judges, including photographer Nigel Barker and model Janice Dickinson, has raised new accusations of anti-Blackness, colorism, and outright bullying.The viral clip, which is pulled from a compilation titled “black antm models getting misjudged for 4 minutes” on YouTube, shows the panel evaluating untouched and retouched portraits of contestants Yaya DaCosta and Kelle Jacob. The premise of the photoshoot alone is baffling, in that the women are seemingly being judged for how much their natural faces match up to the airbrushed versions of the photos. To some users, the exercise felt like a smokescreen to allow the judges to point out what they considered to be the women’s flaws—one of the flaws, according to Barker, being DaCosta’s skin, which appears immaculately smooth and blemish-free in both photos but noticeably a few shades lighter in the edited version. Banks assures her that she “can get there.”Everyday I understand why Naomi wasn’t feeling her. pic.twitter.com/vRCANEmddI— $ (@2000sphase) April 12, 2021 The judge’s evaluation of Jacob’s photo is even more baffling, as Banks tells her that women of color have to wear more makeup because “we don’t reflect light.” Maybe the show’s most routinely petty judge Dickinson then goes into an animated bit having the producers switch back and forth between her untouched and retouched photos, comparing it to a Hitchcock film and mimicking horror-film violin screeches. When Jacob retorts that she has “beautiful skin,” Banks cuts her off and scolds her for “placing the blame” on the photographer.This led Twitter users to go down a rabbit hole of some of the show’s other controversies, including a lawsuit that was filed by former contestant Angelea Preston, who claimed her prize from cycle 14’s all-star season was revoked after production discovered that she was a former escort, and an episode on cycle 4 in which a contestant named Keenyah Hill claimed that she had been inappropriately touched by a male model on a photoshoot, and the judges insisted that she should’ve controlled the situation. These troubling incidents—in addition to the clip—demonstrate how much of the toxic, cruel nature that has come to define ANTM was a collective effort on the part of the producers, judges, and other people working behind the scenes in addition to Banks’ own contributions. It’s also a direct reflection of the cutthroat state of the fashion industry and the mistreatment models are expected to endure, a topic that’s been brought to light in recent years thanks to the #MeToo movement. Nevertheless, Banks, who also served as an executive producer, will always be the unmistakable face of the program and has enough problematic soundbites for the internet to map most of the show’s ethical failings onto her.The inescapable nature of Banks’ missteps on ANTM and her daytime talk show Tyra, which is another bottomless well of mind-boggling and offensive moments, are interesting to discuss in relation to one of her most recent career ventures. In 2020, she announced a new theme park called ModelLand, which borrows the name of her 2011 novel that, as described on its website, features “fashion and beauty, photoshoots and runways, shopping and theatre.” While the Santa Monica attraction has yet to open in light of the pandemic, the website promotes a space for people of all shapes, sizes, genders and races to receive the supermodel treatment.Most would argue that monetizing the fantasy of equality for marginalized people in the beauty and fashion space is not the same as dismantling oppressive beauty norms, and there’s even an obvious argument here that it’s exploitative. Nevertheless, this move is, at the very least, an expression of Banks’ new values as a beauty mogul whether or not she’s actually making a difference in the modeling industry. These beliefs certainly aren’t radical in the year 2021, when nearly every fashion brand is offering plus sizes and incorporating body-positivity language in their marketing. But like all brands attempting to stay relevant in the age of inclusivity, she simply doesn’t have a choice but to evolve.Still, it’s fair to say that the legacy Banks built for herself on television looms large over her modeling career for most millennials and especially Gen Z, whose primary reference for her is presumably memes and reaction videos. One can imagine the cycle of discovering and reacting to the worst parts of her career on social media to repeat itself every year or so.Banks took a bold risk betting on her brashness, and it looks like she’ll keep paying the price for years to come.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • Biden civil rights nominee fends off Republican attacks at hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Kristen Clarke, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division, fended off attacks from Republicans during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, saying she does not support defunding the police while promising to find common ground with law enforcement. "I do not support defunding the police," she said repeatedly throughout the hearing, noting that editors had written the headline of the June opinion piece.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was just one toe away from the 24th perfect game in MLB history

    Carlos Rodon had a perfect game going in the ninth inning. Then a toe got in the way.

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • A fiery crash involving a Florida rapper shut down a section of State Road 112 for hours

    A crash involving a Florida rapper and a tractor trailer that caught fire shut down a section of State Road 112 for several hours Thursday while crews investigated and cleaned up the mess.

  • 176-year-old time capsule revealed in cross on Hungarian cathedral

    The cross on top of Hungary's largest church, the magnificent Esztergom Cathedral, has been hiding a 176-year-old time capsule that was only recovered during renovation work this year. The sealed copper canister was inside the cross on the 100-metre dome, the highest in Hungary, which survived being bombed during World War Two. Csaba Torok, director of the Cathedral's Treasury, said the papers gave a rare glimpse of the time when the church was built from 1822 onwards.

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Cuba’s nascent civil society is asking to be heard ahead of generational leadership change

  • China tops list of US's biggest threats for first time

    The US has for the first time designated China as its number one threat, with the intelligence community revealing on Wednesday that it is opening investigations into Beijing “every 10 hours”. Spy agency leaders told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that China is an "unparalleled priority”, citing the country’s regional aggression and cyber capabilities. “I don't think there is any country that presents a more severe threat to our innovation, our economic security and our democratic ideas,” Christopher Wray, FBI director, said in his testimony. “And the tools in their toolbox to influence our businesses, our academic institutions, our governments at all levels are deep and wide and persistent. “We have now over 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government,” he added. “I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time."

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups