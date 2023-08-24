Advocate arrested as 7th block of Phoenix homeless camp cleared

An advocate for people experiencing homelessness was arrested Wednesday as Phoenix continued cleaning its largest homeless encampment, commonly known as “The Zone."

About 8 a.m., Phoenix police officers pinned local activist Sophia Dancel to the pavement, handcuffed her and placed her in a police car. Police said Dancel refused to leave the block, the seventh to be cleared of residents since the city began its block-by-block process of eliminating The Zone in May.

Dancel was detained and preliminarily charged with trespassing and resisting arrest, said Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer.

Dancel runs an organization, Unsheltered Phoenix, that provides resources for people experiencing homelessness.

Dancel's detention was the second of the day. Police were also called to the block — Ninth Avenue south of Jackson Street — about 7 a.m., and a man was petitioned for a mental evaluation and taken to a facility, police said.

The block, which is just north of train tracks, was closed off about 6:30 a.m. Of the 37 people living on the block who interacted with officials, 29 accepted shelter, according to city spokesperson Kristin Couturier.

Andrea Cribbs, who lived on the block with her partner and two dogs, had already moved twice because of previous cleanups. She was one of several people on the block who moved around The Zone as a result of the sweeps.

Cribbs said she has been offered shelter before but ended up back in The Zone after a short stay at St. Vincent de Paul's Washington Street shelter. She was hoping for a different shelter space on Wednesday morning but said it can be difficult to find places that accommodate all of her needs and allow her to have a sense of control.

"I don't like going by other people's rules. I'm 40 years old," she said.

Kary Cason lived next to Cribbs in a tent with his dog, Panther. Cason said he was offered shelter space on Wednesday but is more comfortable staying near The Zone where he has easier access to resources. He walked his bike and all of his belongings away from the block being cleared to look for space at a nearby overflow shelter. Cason moved to Ninth Avenue after being displaced in a previous sweep.

Elizabeth Ruiz, another person who lived on the block for several weeks, has moved three times because of the cleanups. She said she's seen friends travel to shelters only to be turned away because they do not meet the shelter's criteria. Out of fear of being turned away herself, Ruiz said she wasn't looking for a shelter bed on Wednesday. Instead, she helped Cribbs pack up her belongings as city officials continued cleaning.

"We all stick together," Ruiz said. "That's how you get by."

By the numbers: As more of 'The Zone' in Phoenix is cleared, are fewer unhoused people living in the area?

Helen Rummel covers housing insecurity and homelessness for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@gannett.com.

Coverage of housing insecurity on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Advocate arrested as 7th block of Phoenix homeless camp cleared