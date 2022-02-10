Advocate Christ Ranked Among Top 250 Best American Hospitals

OAK LAWN, IL — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to place renewed importance on access to safe, quality health care, a new ranking by Healthgrades has recognized 14 hospitals in Illinois for superior performance.

Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn landed in the top 250 hospitals in the United States, by Healthgrades. The online health care information company on Tuesday released its 2022 list of America's Best Hospitals. The annual ranking recognizes the top 1, 2 and 5 percent of hospitals in the nation.

To compile the ranking, researchers looked at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid data between 2018 and 2020 for more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Researchers then analyzed how each performed across 31 commonly treated conditions and procedures including heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis and stroke.

In a release announcing the 2022 list, Healthgrades said that only 22 percent of U.S. adult patients said that they considered hospital quality the last time they selected a specialist. By offering easy access to data-driven hospital ratings, Healthgrades connects consumers with the providers and hospitals who are right for their care needs.

"It is crucial to know the top-performing hospitals in your community and look to these centers of clinical excellence to support you and your family's health long-term," Burt Kann, executive vice president and Head of Product at Healthgrades said in a news release on Tuesday. "Many individuals choose a specialist without considering the quality of the hospital where that doctor treats patients. These questions need to be asked, and Healthgrades has the answers."

This also means that if all hospitals performed similarly to Healthgrades America's Best Hospitals, 167,235 lives could potentially have been saved, the release says.

After identifying eligible hospitals, Healthgrades used a series of steps to compile its final rankings. Read the full methodology for the rankings.

Here are the Illinois hospitals ranked among the best in the nation.

Top 100:

Top 250:

The hospitals listed above are organized alphabetically and are not ranked in any particular order. Healthgrades' complete list of the top 250 hospitals is also organized by state and not ranked in any order.

