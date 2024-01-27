Advocates against domestic violence call on Illinois lawmakers to pass Karina’s Bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Lawmakers and advocates against domestic violence are renewing calls for action to protect survivors from gun violence.

It comes after a man is accused of killing seven of his family members in Joliet, and another man is accused of shooting and killing his wife and three daughters in Tinley Park.

“The system is failing women in Illinois, and Illinois can do something about it,” Yolanda Androzzo, the executive director of One Aim Illinois, said during a press conference Wednesday.

Advocates and lawmakers said that means passing a bill taking guns out of the hands of accused domestic abusers when an order of protection is granted.

“There can be no ambiguity and no delay in this process,” State Rep. Maura Hirschauer (D-Batavia), said.

A bill in the Capitol would require a court to issue a search warrant alongside an order of protection to allow law enforcement to take firearms away from an accused abuser.

Law enforcement would then have to execute the warrant within 96 hours. Advocates say under the current system, survivors can request for firearms to be removed but that the law isn’t consistently enforced.

“When domestic violence survivors go to our courts for protection, we must ensure that the order of protection is an effective tool at disarming persons choosing to cause harm,” Joyce Coffee, the executive director of Family Rescue, said.

The proposal is referred to as Karina’s Bill, named after Karina Gonzalez. Karina’s husband is accused of shooting and killing her and her 15-year-old daughter Daniela. At that time, Gonzalez had an order or protection in place against her husband.

“We need to strengthen our domestic violence laws now,” Monica Alvarez, Gonzalez’s cousin said. “Unfortunately, the lack of urgency and implementation is costing lives like those of Karina and Daniela. Our current laws are not enough.”

Lawmakers considered a version of this proposal in May as part of a larger firearm omnibus bill. It passed the House but never made its way out of the Senate. Lawmakers also didn’t take up the measure when they returned to the Capitol in October for veto session.

“Karina’s Bill, in all of its iterations, has been about keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people and working with our trusted partners and law enforcement to keep survivors of intimate partner violence and their family safe,” Hirschauer said.

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association said they’re opposed to the bill and are concerned about how they would implement it if it became law.

“We’re not opposed to, again, trying to make sure that we protect victims, that’s what we swore an oath to do,” Jim Kaitschuk, the organization’s executive director, said. “It’s just a matter of the process for how we get there.”

Kaitschuk said part of that concern involves the search warrant and the order of protection and the timeframe officers have to execute it.

“It’s not just a matter of me as an individual officer, knocking on the door and searching the house, there are serious safety concerns for everybody that’s involved,” Kaitschuk said. “And that timeline? Well, I certainly understand the need to try to get weapons as soon as possible. I also understand that we need to make sure we plan for things or we’re going to talk about some really bad interactions for law enforcement.”

After the shootings in Joliet, President Joe Biden issued a statement praying for the families impacted and calling for action to end gun violence.

“This tragedy underscores why I am doing everything in my power to keep guns off our streets and out of the hands of those who seek to harm themselves or others,” Biden said in the statement. “And it’s why I continue to call on Congress to pass universal background checks and a national red flag law, in addition to other common sense gun safety measures.”

