Advocates, APD work together to help victims of domestic violence in rural Oklahoma

In the United States, an estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence every year. Around the holidays, additional stressors tend to amplify those situations. Current statistics show that Oklahoma ranks third in the nation for the number of women killed by single-victim, single-offender homicides.

Nearly half of all Oklahomans experience domestic violence in their lifetimes, including intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape, or intimate partner stalking. This is the highest in the United States. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said that APD does see a rise in domestic abuse reports during the holiday season. “Since November 1, 2021, the patrol division has taken approximately 20 reports involving domestic assault,” Henry said. “A lot of factors play into the holidays and domestic abuse. Probably the biggest factor as we get closer to Christmas is financial and child custody issues.”

Henry said mental health also plays a role. “People dealing with short or long-term depression have a hard time dealing with the holidays,” Henry said. “This can be caused by bad childhood memories from this time of the year or dealing with the death of a loved one.”

The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma recognizes this pattern as well. Executive Director Kathy Manning said the Shelter’s counselor, advocates and other staff have been working diligently to provide much needed services since the expansion of their facility in the summer of 2021. “We know that with the holidays come increased stressors,” Manning said, “we just want people to know that help is available, even on a holiday.” Manning said their goal and objective is to help people live free from abuse.

The Family Shelter’s services include advocacy, support, counseling, and legal assistance in addition to the shelter itself. “During the pandemic, we started offering services virtually,” Manning said. “We realized we can reach more people and provide better services through those means, so we plan to continue offering that.”

Since the shelter’s expansion, nearly every room has been filled, every night. “At one point, we had 23 children staying with us,” Manning said.

Manning said the agency’s counselor, who maintains a part time position with the Shelter, regularly sees about 60 clients per month. “There are not a lot of sexual assault, domestic violence and trauma specialist counselors available,” Manning said. “Many clients come back and tell us how much they have learned from her.”

Captain Henry said in his experience, the one key factor that contributes to every domestic abuse incident is a lack of communication. “People in relationships that face a domestic abuse case either lack the patience or overall communication skills to deal with issues civilly,” Henry said. “Having the ability to listen and effectively communicate with your partner leads to support rather than more conflict.”

Henry said when APD responds to any domestic abuse incident, a Domestic Violence Lethality Screen is conducted with the victim. That screening helps officers and the victim get a clearer picture of the situation. At the end of the screening, victims are offered direct contact with a domestic violence advocate who can help the victim explore their options and offer support and resources.

Manning said the advocates and the APD have worked together in developing a relationship that allows them to support victims of abuse. “It’s really an ongoing training process to make sure the resources are there for the victims when they need them the most,” Manning said.

Henry said that anyone who believes that domestic abuse is occurring should report it by calling 580-223-1212 or in case of an emergency, dialing 911. The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma’s website at www.familyshelterofsouthernok.net lists many resources, stories and opportunities to donate to the cause. For the 24 hour hotline service, call 580-226-6424. Additional resources are available by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

