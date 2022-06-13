Advocates call for reform in wake of mass shootings

Jun. 13—CUMBERLAND — Advocates seeking solutions for gun violence in America gathered Saturday in Cumberland to remember the victims and plead for action.

"My heart is breaking, and I know all of yours are too," said Eugene Frazier, Cumberland city councilman. "Something has to be done to stop this madness. No one deserves to be gunned down like that, especially our children. We have to fight for laws that will protect them and us such as background checks, raise the age limits, red-flag warnings and anything else that will help stop this."

Titled, "A March for Life," the event began at the Allegany County Courthouse on Washington Street at 9:00 a.m. Participants walked to City Hall, where speakers shared their thoughts on the growing number of mass shootings.

On May 24, an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Since April, there have been 11 mass shootings in American cities from Sacramento, California to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Buffalo, New York.

"I don't hate gun owners or gun rights supporters," said Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, event organizer. "What I want to do is come together with them and have them see the other side of the issue so that we can find common ground, at least as a starting point."

The Education Fund to Stop Gun Violence says some of the top reasons for gun violence include income inequality and poverty, perceptions of hopelessness, and access to firearms.

A plan to reduce gun violence promoted by BradyUnited.org includes background checks for all gun sales and transfers, expanding the categories of people prohibited from purchasing guns, greatly restricting military-grade weapons and high-capacity magazines, and ending gun industry immunity.

"I'm terrified by what the world is becoming," said Raquel Dolly of Frostburg, a gun violence survivor. "I'm afraid of sending my children to school, as I'm sure many of us are. Many parents think that sending our kids to school could be the last time we will see them. We can't accept this as normal. We need more than thoughts and prayers. We need change, and we need to demand action now."

Others believe the high volume of gun violence depicted in movies and games is a contributing factor. The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology said about the correlation, "While TV violence is not the only cause of aggressive or violent behavior, it is clearly a significant factor."

Eugene Frazier, Cumberland city councilman, read a poem he wrote titled "Last Day of School." Lines in the poem included:" You'll never see me again, but hear my voice." The closing lines were: "I hope when people hear or read about this, and realize all that I am going to miss, because of a young man who was full of hate, who came to my school and decided my fate."

Bishop Ken Watkins of the Souls Won Outreach Ministries, said, "Here we are again. There have been 27 school shootings so far this year. Freedom comes with obligation. We do need tougher laws for mental health, particularly for young adults. Prayer is still the key to unlock the door. Unity brings power."

Tifani Fisher, president of the Allegany County NAACP, brought up an incident of gun violence that occurred in Smithsburg, in neighboring Washington County, on June 9. Authorities said a 23-year-old shot four co-workers, killing three, at a manufacturing plant before being captured after a shoot out with police.

"We had gun violence in Washington County. It can happen here," said Fisher. "We need to be proactive about the violence. Gun control and gun violence is at the center of a core of our issues in America. Please speak up to your Congressmen and your senators and your local government."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter.