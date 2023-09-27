Advocates for Crystal Rogers say Brooks Houck arrest is ‘another step forward for justice’

News of Brooks Houck’s arrest spread quickly Wednesday morning when the FBI announced one of the biggest updates in the eight-year investigation.

Team Crystal, a Facebook group made as part of an effort to support Crystal Rogers’ family, said the Ballard family learned about Houck’s arrest Wednesday morning. The group asked for privacy for the family and thanked those involved in the investigation. Houck is accused of working alone or complicitly with someone else to kill Rogers, according to his indictment. He’s also charged with evidence tampering.

“We want to thank the FBI, Kentucky State Police, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General’s Office, Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young and staff as well as the juries,” Team Crystal said in a Facebook post “At this time we ask for privacy as this is another step forward for justice for Crystal. Continue to pray that justice is served and we bring Crystal home.”

The group asked that all questions and interview requests go to the FBI. A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment on how investigators brought the charges on Houck and if more suspects could potentially face charges or be arrested.

Members of Rogers’ family didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment earlier Wednesday.

Houck was arrested Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him last week. He was booked into the Nelson County jail Wednesday morning on a $10 million bond.

Houck will be arraigned in Nelson County Circuit Court on Oct. 5, according to court records. He is ordered to have no contact with Rogers’ family.

Houck is the second person to face charges in Rogers’ case. Joseph Lawson was previously indicted on charges of conspiracy to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence, according to court records. Lawson pleaded not guilty to both charges during an arraignment.

FBI Louisville and @kystatepolice announce the arrest of Brooks Houck as a result of the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. pic.twitter.com/uc4NnKjth7 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 27, 2023