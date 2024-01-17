Advocates fight for full funding of Department of Health's $121M exemption request

Jan. 16—CHEYENNE — Emails flooded lawmakers' inboxes the night before advocates testified at the state Capitol on Friday, asking members of the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee to fully fund the Department of Health's budget exception request.

Last month, Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson presented an exemption budget request of $121 million, on top of the department's standard $2.1 billion budget, during the JAC's December budget hearings. During his budget presentation, Johansson noted that Gov. Mark Gordon recommended only $101 million of the exemption request.

Johansson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle after that meeting that his department was willing to settle for the governor's recommendation, since some of the costs had come down since the budget was submitted last August.

"There's just some hard choices the governor has to make when trying to balance the general fund budget," Johansson said at the time. "All those differences between my budget requests and the governor's recommendations, there's no surprises here. We've worked hand-in-hand to strike that right balance on it."

Prior to the JAC meeting on Friday, Better Wyoming, a grassroots organization based in Laramie that seeks out issues important to residents, sent a newsletter asking members to testify before the committee. Better Wyoming is dedicated to fighting for issues including education funding, tax reform, criminal justice and, in this case, potential budget cuts.

The group's executive director, Nate Martin, told the WTE his organization campaigned across the state last year, garnering input from nearly 500 Wyomingites via online surveys, phone calls and text messages. He said survey results identified four health care priorities: affordable health care, access to mental health services, increasing the number of health care providers and distance/transportation to care services.

"Those are the priorities that we're going to highlight," Martin said before the group's testimony. "Each one of them is tied to some aspect of the Department of Health's budget, which is why we're here, simply asking the Joint Appropriations Committee to fully fund the Department of Health's budget request."

The Legislature put an additional $1.4 billion into savings during the 2023 general session, he said, adding "it makes sense" to fully fund the $121 million for the department.

"What we hear over and over again is that (Wyoming's health care services) are inadequate," Martin said.

Better Wyoming member Angela Silvester testified to lawmakers about the importance of funding the developmental disabilities (DD) waiver program, which her son is enrolled in. As a single working parent, Silvester said she depended on the DD waiver to provide day-care services for children, like her son, with disabilities.

"I might not be able to work if I don't have those services," Silvester told the WTE. "Cutting any of these programs, or any of these rates, would just be devastating."

Phyllis Roseberry, who sits on the Washakie County Hospital Board, said her hospital is constantly "in the red" because they have to pay for traveling nurses to make up for the lack of local health care workers.

Roseberry said her testimony included advocating for more funding to train more personnel in the state.

"(Wyoming has) one of the largest rainy-day funds in the world," Roseberry said. "We need to invest in our people and keep them healthy."

Before public testimony began, Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, clarified the situation with the budget process, saying there was a "misunderstanding."

"The comments we received for this, that the governor's going to cut the Department of Health's budget by $20 million, is just incorrect," Larsen said. "We're just in the process of developing the budget."

Larsen explained that the department's exception budget requests were for one-time funded programs and services that were nearly cut during the 2021 general session, but saved through federal funding.

Now that the federal dollars are gone, the job of the JAC in this year's budget session is to find a way to put those programs and services back into the standard budget.

"The sky may not be falling," Larsen said.

Martin, and many members of Better Wyoming, told the WTE they were confident that JAC members would hear out their concerns. Martin said that Larsen, Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, and Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, already agreed to meet with them.

"There are definitely lawmakers who value the same things that we do, who are, I believe, going to be receptive to what we're asking and are going to champion funding for the department."

