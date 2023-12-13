Advocates: Guaranteed income for immigrant families shows promise

Dec. 12—Immigrant rights organizations are hoping lawmakers will consider establishing a state-run basic income program after an 18-month pilot found giving immigrant families direct cash assistance allowed them to obtain more stable employment and housing.

"When you give people money, they invest in themselves," New Mexico Voices for Children policy analyst Javier Rojo said during a news conference Tuesday at the Capitol.

New Mexico Voices for Children published a report detailing the results of the pilot program, which it conducted with four other New Mexico organizations, including Somos un Pueblo Unido and Oakland, Calif.-based nonprofit UpTogether.

The program gave 330 immigrant families $500 a month with no strings attached for a year, with some of the participants receiving assistance for an additional six months. To qualify, families had to include at least one minor child or disabled dependent and at least one person not living in the country legally.

The $2.2 million for the cash assistance came from UpLift, while administrative costs were paid for by a handful of other philanthropic organizations.

Somos Un Pueblo Unido executive director Marcela Díaz said the focus was on mixed immigration-status families because they are not eligible to receive federal aid such as food stamps. They also did not qualify for the additional federal aid released during the pandemic, she said.

"Undocumented folks make meaningful contributions to the system and rarely do they receive any of these benefits," Rojo said.

Of participants, the majority were women with children and nearly all were Hispanic or Latino. Participants came from urban and rural areas of 13 New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe.

After receiving the 12 or 18 months of guaranteed income, Rojo said participants made gains to their employment, their children's educational outcomes and their living situations compared to where they were at the start of the pilot. One factor that did not improve was health outcomes, he noted, with nearly three-quarters still being uninsured and about 20% still unvaccinated for COVID-19.

While guaranteed income is not a "silver bullet" to address inequities, Rojo said the results show it can still make a meaningful difference in people's lives.

Santa Fe resident Claudia Perez said she was very grateful to have participated in the program, which helped her send her children to college.

"I hope our government gives this opportunity to other families like mine," she said in Spanish.

Tuesday was the first day results of the study were public. Díaz said the next step will be reaching out to legislators to share the results of the program and discuss how guaranteed income could be used as a policy tool to curb homelessness, strengthen the state's workforce or achieve other outcomes.