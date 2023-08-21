Advocates host rally for Fentanyl awareness and prevention
As fentanyl awareness and prevention day approaches, many people gathered for a rally at the state capital Sunday.
As fentanyl awareness and prevention day approaches, many people gathered for a rally at the state capital Sunday.
MLB's coolest new tradition returned to Williamsport on Sunday night.
LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka just narrowly missed earning an automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team on Sunday.
Viktor Hovland's win pushed him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings headed into East Lake
Carmona dedicated the only goal in the final to the mother of her best friend, who recently passed away. After the match, she was given the news of her own father's death.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
The Patriots rookie is traveling back with the team after a hard hit to the helmet led him to be taken off the field in a stretcher during a preseason game with the Packers.
Kerley finished third in his semifinal heat, missing the final by 0.01 seconds.
A cooling pillow for 75% off, a filtered water bottle for $14: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. Best $5 I've ever spent!
Disney's size was once its strength. Now it's under scrutiny.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Affordability conditions also have been largely unchanged over the past six months, but that may be reversing.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
Snag a pair for yourself while they’re on sale for just $70.
The number of people with $1 million or more saved in their 401(k) accounts leapt 10% from April to the end of June, according to Fidelity Investments.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.