Advocates, lawmakers back proposals to strengthen Connecticut’s support for domestic violence victims

With a spotlight on the enduring issue of domestic and family violence in Connecticut, advocates and lawmakers Monday considered bills that would enhance support for victims of violence and crack down on harmful interactions with children during a public hearing of the Judiciary Committee.

One measure, Senate Bill No. 5, would appropriate $1.44 million in the 2023 fiscal year to fund 18 domestic violence child and family advocates at agencies statewide, as well as combat online abuse by requiring dating apps to verify the identity of each user, criminalize “child grooming,” and enhance workplace protections for victims of domestic violence.

Testifying in support of the bill, Senate President Pro Tempore Sen. Martin Looney, D-New Haven, said that children and adults fleeing family violence face limited options as they seek help.

“Too often, the adult victims of domestic violence are forced to miss work to address the physical and mental health demands, divorce implications, temporary homelessness, financial fallout and these already suffering people should not lose their jobs as a second injustice,” Looney said, noting the bill’s intent to impel employees to provide accommodations for the victims of domestic violence.

An investigative series published last year by Hearst Connecticut Media Group drew attention to the nearly 300 people who have died of intimate partner violence in Connecticut over the past two decades and noted gaps in the state’s system of addressing domestic violence, including “stagnant funding” for organizations that support victims of domestic violence.

Liza Andrews, the director of public policy and communications for the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a membership organization of the state’s 18 domestic violence service organizations, praised the increased funding that Senate Bill No. 5 would provide. Andrews noted that the organizations assist more than 4,000 children annually, but that current funding levels mean that “our advocates simply do not have enough time to address the complex needs of these kids.”

Testimony on the bill was not unanimously positive, however.

Amber Vlangas, the executive director of the Restorative Action Alliance, emphasized that while her organization supports “the spirit” of the legislative proposal, it was opposed to a provision that would criminalize child grooming.

“We don’t feel that expanding the criminal code is a good strategy and this is what gave rise to mass incarceration, and we favor a public health approach,” Vlangas said.

Another bill under consideration, House Bill No. 5468, would criminalize harmful communication with a minor, including by sharing sexual images of the minor or by forming or maintaining an “inappropriate relationship” with a minor.

State Rep. Mary Welander, D-Orange, testified in favor of the bill, noting that online exploitation and abuse of children has become “more prevalent and subversive.”

“It is no longer just the stereotype of the stranger in the van that we have to worry about — it is the stranger across the state or the country who sends your child a message when they are sitting right next to you,” Welander said.

Discussion of another measure, House Bill No. 5467, centered on concerns raised by a number of advocates about a provision of the bill that would give “equal access” to written reports of violence provided by a family violence intervention unit.

Katherine Verano, the chief executive officer of Safe Futures, a New London-based organization serving victims of domestic violence, raised questions about the bill’s stipulation that a local family violence intervention unit “provide a copy of any written report that has been prepared for presentation to the court at any stage of a criminal proceeding, to the prosecuting authority, the defendant and the defendant’s counsel.”

Under the proposal, material shared between the advocate, victim and family relations counselor could be disclosed, Verano said, emphasizing that she was concerned about maintaining privileged communication between a victim and advocate.

“Disclosing victim information to the defendant and the defendant’s counsel would substantially increase a victim’s risk of further violence immediately following an arraignment,” she warned.

State Sen. Mae Flexer, D-Killingly, vice chair of the committee, emphasized that it was “important for members of the committee to understand the chilling effect” that the proposal could have on victims.

Karen Foley O’Connor, the executive director and CEO of The Network Against Domestic Abuse in Enfield and a former state trooper, emphasized that making a victim’s statements available to a defendant could be dangerous — or even fatal.

“It’s really about not arming the defendant with more information to get them more angry and possibly retaliate the moment that we’re released,” O’Connor said.

State Sen. John Kissel, R-Enfield, noted that “People will be very hesitant to be completely...revealing in this process if they feel that any of this information could end up endangering them down the road.”

Jenn Lawlor, co-founder of Violent Crime Survivors, testified in favor of another measure, House Bill No. 5470, which would ensure that the victim of a crime has participatory rights in any hearing concerning a violation of probation or conditional discharge involving the defendant. Lawlor said that she supported “any and all opportunities” to better incorporate victims and their families in the legal process.

“I can speak with certainty that the very few rights victims and co-victims are given caused tremendous emotional and psychological duress,” said Lawlor, whose 25-year-old daughter Emily Todd was killed in Bridgeport in 2018 (Her ex-boyfriend is charged with murder and is awaiting trial). “The gap between the rights of the accused and the rights of the victims and their families create immediate as well as both lasting and permanent effects, making healing from the crimes committed against them indescribably harder.”

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com.