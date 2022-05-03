Advocates in northern Poconos reinforce importance of consent, sexual assault awareness

Every April, anti-sexual assault advocates speak out against sexual violence, an issue which affects one American every 68 seconds, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN).

Dubbed Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), April is a time to raise awareness for this victimizing crime, educate people on how to spot it, and offer help for those who need it.The theme of this year's Sexual Assault Awareness Month was "Building Safe Online Spaces Together"— a reminder that, as more and more facets of life move online, violence and crime likewise follow."Online harassment is no less harmful because it happens online," states the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), noting that 41% of Americans have been personally harassed online and 66% have witnessed others being harassed online."Virtual harassment can leave lasting harm, as the content is often public, unerasable, and often just as damaging as in-person harassment," NSVRC continues.Sexual assault can occur online in several ways. Commonly, it can take the form of lewd pictures being sent to someone who did not ask for them. This is called "cyberflashing." Online sexual assault can also take the form of someone releasing intimate pictures or videos of another as an act of revenge, or threaten to do so to coerce them into performing some action. This is called "revenge porn."Online sexual assault can also take the form of grooming young children to be exploited as sex workers.

"The reality is that online sexual abuse is influenced by the same attitudes and beliefs that lead to sexual violence committed in person," said the NSVRC. "These shared risk factors include social norms that directly or indirectly condone violence; traditional harmful ideas about masculinity; and attitudes that devalue and degrade women, LGBTQ people, people of color, people with disabilities, and other marginalized communities. A safe online space is one that is inclusive, where everyone is treated with respect and dignity."Local advocates are taking a slightly different approach to this year's SAAM. This year, the Victims' Intervention Program of Wayne and Pike Counties (VIP) is spreading the message of seeking consent and teaching the public how not to blame victims.

"Consent is a clear, enthusiastic 'yes,' not the absence of 'no'," explained VIP Community Outreach Manager Chelsea Falotico.

While the topic of consent may seem straightforward, it is frequently a sticking point in rape cases. One such case, as Falotico pointed out, sparked such outcry it led to the formation of Denim Day, an international day of victim support.In the early 1990s, the Italian Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction on the grounds that the victim was wearing tight denim jeans and therefore had to assist her assailant in removing them, thus granting consent in the court's eyes.The day after this decision was handed down, women in the Italian Parliament all wore jeans in solidarity with the victim, sparking 30 years of advocates in political, business and other professional spheres wearing jeans to work on the last Wednesday in April— what would ultimately come to be known as Denim Day."The whole point behind it, is it doesn't matter what she was wearing," said Falotico, "If she was wearing tight jeans or if she was wearing a dress or if she was wearing absolutely nothing. Your clothing doesn't imply consent. And by saying that 'Well what she was wearing made it seem like she was willing to have some kind of sexual encounter with this person,' is victim blaming."To reiterate Falotico's point, "Consent is a clear, enthusiastic yes." Anything else should be considered a "no."

'Fight, flight and freeze' responses to threats

In cases where drugs or threats are used to coerce sexual intercourse, it's easy to see how and where an assault is performed. Where it becomes less clear is when it may seem like nothing is said or done to say no.In times of high emotional stress or when one feels threatened, there are several psychological processes the brain can take in response. Perhaps the two best known of these are fight or flight, but there are potentially three other responses which may also come into play. These lesser known fear responses are called, freeze, fawn and flop.As noted by a 2021 article published online by Medical News Today, the fight response prompts a person to take action and fight off the perceived threat. The flight response, in turn, urges one to run away from the situation which is causing the stress or crisis. Both of these responses signal obvious, physical opposition to what is occurring.The freeze response, on the other hand, causes one to lock up and not move. Similarly, the flop response causes a person to faint under duress. Finally, the fawn response involves a person trying to appease the source of their fear to prevent harm from befalling them.Freeze and flop responses to an outside observer may seem like passive, tacit acceptance of a circumstance, and the fawn response may appear like willingness.Falotico said survivors who have come forward had experienced this entire range of fear responses. She also noted responses akin to freeze and fawn may be used by survivors to prevent additional harm.As such, the only way to be sure consent is given, as Falotico said, is with "a clear, enthusiastic 'yes.'"

Consent must also be ongoing. "Somebody can withdraw their consent at any time," said Falotico. As individuals engage in any sort of sexual activity, individuals involved may change their mind over time. Victim advocates like Falotico say if this happens, the activity must stop, lest it become sexual assault.

Reproductive coercion

A topic relating to consent many may not be aware of is reproductive coercion.

VIP Executive Director Michele Minor Wolf explained, "What that means is people, usually a partner, made decisions that may not be theirs to make and interfere sometimes secretly behind the scenes to jeopardize, or interfere," with their partner's autonomy."For instance," Wolf continued, "a woman may think she's taking birth control, but somebody else, may be manipulating it… Or sometimes women are forced to have an abortion. Sometimes women are forced to carry a pregnancy that they don't want to have. They're forced into pregnancy. They're not allowed to get pregnant."

"Sometimes people are forced to live out decisions that are made by other people when they have absolutely no control over it."According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the most common forms of reproductive coercion are contraceptive sabotage. Some examples include "hiding, withholding, or destroying a partner’s oral contraceptives; breaking or poking holes in a condom on purpose or removing a condom during sex in an attempt to promote pregnancy; not withdrawing when that was the agreed upon method of contraception; and removing vaginal rings, contraceptive patches, or intrauterine devices (IUDs)."Other forms of reproductive coercion involve pregnancy pressure or pregnancy coercion.

According tot he ACOG: "Pregnancy pressure involves behavior intended to pressure a female partner to become pregnant when she does not wish to become pregnant. Pregnancy coercion involves coercive behavior such as threats or acts of violence if a partner does not comply with the perpetrator’s wishes regarding the decision to terminate or continue a pregnancy."Pregnancy pressure and coercion can look like "threatening to hurt a partner who does not agree to become pregnant, forcing a partner to carry a pregnancy to term against her wishes through threats or acts of violence, forcing a female partner to terminate a pregnancy when she does not want to, or injuring a female partner in a way that may cause a miscarriage."One study showed one in four adolescent women reported abusive partners tried to interfere with their planned contraception methods, the ACOG said. Citing another study observing patients at family planning clinic, ACOG reported "15% of women experiencing physical violence also reported birth control sabotage." ACOG cited yet another study which polled adolescent mothers on public assistance who experienced recent intimate partner violence (IPV). Of those polled, 66% (two out of three) had experienced birth control sabotage by a dating partner.In short, ACOG summarizes reproductive and sexual coercion as, "behavior intended to maintain power and control in a relationship related to reproductive health by someone who is, was, or wishes to be involved in an intimate or dating relationship with an adult or adolescent."

Power and control, and sexual violence

Similar to domestic violence, sexual assault is rooted in one party in a relationship exerting power and control over another."Sexual assault isn't about sex, it's about power," said Falotico. She noted that sexual assault is not caused by what someone is wearing. It's not caused by the weather, nor the time of day someone may be out living their lives. It is caused by aggressors who force themselves on another.Victims of sexual assault are not limited to one social group, demographic, sexual orientation, race or ethnic background. The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR) states anyone can be victims of sexual assault, especially those who are already marginalized, subjugated or otherwise vulnerable.

Sexual assault is an extension of sexual violence, what PCAR defines as "any type of unwanted sexual contact, ranging from sexist attitudes and actions to rape and murder.""Oppression in all its forms is among the root causes of sexual violence," states PCAR. "Sexual violence does not occur in isolation. Victims of sexual violence are affected by many forms of oppression, including racism, sexism, classism, heterosexism, ageism, ableism and others. These forms of oppression often compound the effects of sexual victimization, exacerbating the trauma and isolation victims and survivors experience. People of color; people living in poverty; lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people; elders; people with disabilities and other diverse persons are affected by sexual violence in unique and devastating ways."PCAR notes social norms contribute to a context in which sexual violence is normalized. These are things such as condoning violence, using power (physical, financial or otherwise) over another, subjugating women and others, and traditional constructs of masculinity— things such as hyper aggression, devaluation of women, homophobia, and other parts of "toxic masculinity."Staying silent about sexual assaults or abuse also contributes to a social context where sexual violence is normalized.Falotico explained things such as rape jokes, using "rape" colloquially in a sports or competition setting to mean "thoroughly crushed the opposition," and using desensitizing phrases such as "non-consensual sex" in place of "rape" all contribute to normalizing sexual violence and sexual assault."It's something that's ingrained into us at a young age," said Falotico, noting that, once these thoughts and habits become normalized, it can be especially difficult for people to correct later on.This normalization and acceptance of sexual violence can lead to things such as victim blaming.Victim blaming is when individuals or groups focus on what they perceive as a wrongdoing on behalf of the victim instead of the wrongdoing done by the rapist or assailant. Some examples of victim blaming Falotico gave include asking "What were they wearing?" or "Did they fight back?""Victims are never responsible," said Falotico. "The only people that are responsible for rape or sexual assault are the predators."

Preventing sexual violence

For Falotico, communication, especially with teens who are becoming sexually active, is an important means of preventing assaults from happening. "If nobody is teaching (teens), if nobody is talking about it, when they get into relationships as adults, or even— as young teens, young adults, they don't understand it."Without a baseline understanding for what consent is, "then we're living in a world where sexual violence is running rampant and nobody even realizes that it's happening," she added.Teaching what consent is and how to respect boundaries at a young age in a manner appropriate for that age level is important because "it helps the kids and teens to really understand and sets awareness of what safe sex and unsafe sexual behaviors are, " Falotico explained.Falotico also explained that communication is important within any relationship. It's important for one to communicate their level of comfort and to set their acceptable boundaries. It is also important for one to listen to what their romantic partner or partners are communicating and respect the limits they set.Resetting the social context in which rape and other sexual assaults are normalized is also a means to prevent future assaults. Steps toward this include supporting survivors who come forward, listening to their stories, believing them and reporting the assaults to the authorities."Sexual violence is preventable through collaborations of community members at multiple levels of society— in our homes, neighborhoods, schools, faith settings, workplaces, and other settings," states PCAR. "We all play a role in preventing sexual violence and establishing norms of respect, safety, equality, and helping others."

Need help?

For those in need of assistance, VIP is available 24/7. Call 570-253-4401 or 570-296-4357 to speak with an advocate about sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking and other victimizing crimes. Visit them online for more information: vipempowers.org.Help is also also available round-the-clock from the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673.

