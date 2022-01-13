Advocates plead for aid for Bronx fire victims

The Daily Beast

Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty ImagesA member of the U.S. Air Force schemed to kill her estranged husband for a six-figure life insurance payout by poisoning his energy drinks and snacks—and tried to enlist the help of the man’s ex, who was actually in cahoots with police, derailing the entire hit.The surreal plot is laid out in a Jan. 5 opinion filed in the United States Air Force Court of Criminal Appeals, which affirmed a 10-year sentence handed down in 2020 to Airman 1st Class Katelyn Lucill