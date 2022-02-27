Advocates push for Florida gun control in statewide Day of Action

From left: Kristen Azari of Palm Beach Gardens, Raizha Chiesi of Delray Beach and Angela Williams of West Palm Beach-based Mothers Against Murderers Association, hold up sign Sunday at the Palm Beach County Moms Demand Action event. The gathering at John Prince Park in suburban Lake Worth Beach was one of 10 such events across the state Sunday.

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Cayla Hunter-Lyons recalled the pain she and others in her family felt as they learned of the murder of her 7-year-old nephew, Dexter Fergusson Jr., last April in Riviera Beach.

"I never heard my father ... cry with such agony until day," Hunter-Lyons told an audience Sunday morning at John Prince Park in suburban Lake Worth Beach. "I never saw my mother wail, and my brother ...Those are sounds that you will never ever forget. (They are) sounds that will always stay with you."

Hunter-Lyons was among more than 50 people who gathered Sunday at the park to raise awareness about gun violence in Palm Beach County. The Day of Action event, hosted by local volunteers from the grassroots organizations Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, was one of 10 scheduled across the state to promote gun-safety initiatives.

The organizations called for Florida lawmakers to adopt new gun-safety measures, including repealing Florida's Stand Your Ground law.

“We want to get rid of this shoot-first mentality we have in Florida,” said Wynna Dunmyer, a Moms Demand Action Volunteer from Boynton Beach.

It's a Florida thing: Guns at the airport, lewd personalized license plates | Frank Cerabino

Trayvon Martin's legacy: Push for social, criminal justice reform lives on 10 years after 17-year-old’s death

OPINION: 'I understand now.’ After gun alert at school, shaken teacher reflects on shootings across U.S.

Anniversary of Parkland mass shooting renews call for ban an assault weapons

Gail Schwartz, whose 14-year-old nephew, Alex Schacther, was one of 17 people killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, called for a ban on the sale of assault weapons.

Scwhartz, a Boynton Beach resident and chairperson of the grassroots coalition Ban Assault Weapons NOW, said she recently marked the four-year anniversary of the Parkland shootings by visiting her nephew's grave.

Story continues

“He was 14 years old,” she said. “He was sitting at his desk in English class when the shooter shot through the door, killing three kids......It’s sickening what’s happening in this state with these assault weapons. They can gun down dozens of people in mere seconds. None of us are safe as long as these weapons are sold in our state.”

By the way: Sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz delayed until April, Broward judge rules

Volunteer Melanie Tolchin of Lake Worth Beach helps register participants with a nametag at the Palm Beach County Moms Demand Action event Sunday.

Accused gunman Nikolas Cruz confessed to the mass shooting, which killed 14 students and three staff members, and wounded 17 others. Investigators said he shot his victims in the school's hallways and classrooms using an AR-15-style weapon.

Cruz is awaiting a sentencing trial, in which a jury will decide whether to recommend he receive the death penalty. The trial, which was scheduled to begin in February, was delayed until at least April after prosecutors requested more time to prepare.

Angela Williams, founder of the Mothers Against Murderers Association (MAMA), described a recent rash of gun violence in Palm Beach County as an epidemic. The county recorded 109 homicides in 2021, including 88 that involved gunfire, according to county medical examiner and law enforcement records.

Thus far this year, the county has recorded eight homicides, with all but one involving gunfire, law enforcement records show.

“There’s a lot a pain out here in this community," Williams said. "We can (talk about) who died from COVID and cancer and all these other diseases, but this is a different kind of fight because somebody is taking your life.”

Hunter-Lyons' nephew was one of the county's youngest homicide victims in 2021, shot by an unknown gunman as he and his family slept in their Riviera Beach apartment. She described the killing as a wakeup call.

"In order for us to want change, we have a responsibility to be the change," she said.

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Advocates call for gun-control legislation in Florida