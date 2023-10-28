Advocates push for vaccine access

Oct. 28—GUILFORD COUNTY — Public health advocates in Guilford County want to make sure that cost isn't a roadblock for county residents who want to get a COVID-19 vaccination as the new booster shot is distributed.

When the federal government lifted the coronavirus pandemic national emergency this past May, one of the implications was that uninsured people no longer qualified for free vaccinations. In response, the Guilford County Division of Public Health has launched a campaign to secure free vaccination shots for the uninsured.

"The main and most important goal to us is that people have access," said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County public health director. "We want these updated vaccines available in the community for those who are uninsured or can't pay for the vaccine."

The average out-of-pocket cost for the COVID-19 vaccine is $150, which could serve as a deterrent for low-income people without insurance to cover the expense, Vann told The High Point Enterprise.

The most recent estimate by the county is that about 9% of residents are uninsured, though in some impoverished neighborhoods that could be as high as 31%.

The expansion of Medicaid on Dec. 1 in North Carolina will help address the issue by extending health care coverage to more low-income Guilford County residents, Vann said. County officials estimate that 33,000 residents will become eligible for Medicaid with the expansion, joining 163,000 already covered.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health is in the midst of conducting its door-to-door community health surveys, and representatives of the county are informing people about access to free vaccines, Vann said.

The Guilford County effort reflects a national campaign that's underway. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Bridge Access Program aims to assist 25 million to 30 million Americans without health insurance or others whose insurance doesn't cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs.

Local and federal health centers and pharmacies that enroll in the program can be part of the Bridge Access distribution process, Vann said.

The CDC reports that it has contracted with more than 20,000 retail pharmacies nationwide so far.

Anyone interested in a free vaccine can check the website www.vaccines.gov to find a location enrolled in the Bridge Access Program.

The CDC also will ship and pay for the administration of free vaccines to public health providers designated by state and local health departments, which could include more than 1,400 health centers and 12,000 other vaccine providers.

Free COVID-19 shots For information about getting a free COVID-19 vaccination, call the Guilford County Division of Public Health at 336-641-7777.

