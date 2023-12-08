Advocates weigh in as DC announces plans to launch Real Time Crime Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Thursday D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced plans to launch a new crime response initiative in the District.

The Real Time Crime Center is set to open in February 2024. The state-of-the-art center will be a hub for area law enforcement partners to monitor surveillance cameras across the city in real time, 24/7, and respond to criminal activity.

“The RTCC is not just a physical space, it’s a concept. A commitment to leveraging technology and collaboration to keep our communities safe,” said Police Chief Pamela Smith. “Our ultimate goal is to enhance situational awareness, facilitate quick decision making and improve the overall efficiency of our crime prevention efforts.”

More than 300 cities and counties across the country currently have their own real time crime center, according to Jamie Hudson, an advisory board member for the National Real Time Crime Center Association.

Hudson also manages a RTCC in Elk Grove, California.

“The community will benefit from this. Your officers and first responders will benefit from this,” he said. “It’ll help efficiency and safety in ways that will be hard to imagine ahead of time, but very thankful to have once it occurs.”

Bowser, police chief announce ‘Real-Time Crime Center’ to tamp down on rising crime

Each center is different based on the needs of the specific area, with some utilizing CCTV cameras, school district cameras, license plate readers and more.

“Primarily [the RTCC] allows us to leverage technology that’s available to use already to really increase the efficiency and safety of response and safety of the community,” Hudson said.

Still, some are concerned about the impacts of having a real time crime center.

In a statement, ACLU D.C. Executive Director Monica Hopkins released a statement regarding the crime center:

“A center where police watch what people do in the District every hour of every day is an alarming expansion of government surveillance. With no oversight, the real-time surveillance center leaves serious questions about our safety and our rights unanswered. What behavior will police be watching for? What will they do if they think they see it? How will police use what they see, and who will they share it with? And will anyone be there to ensure that police don’t violate people’s rights?” ACLU D.C. Executive Director Monica Hopkins

Hudson acknowledged that there is the possibility that the technology will be misused.

“Can these technologies be misused? Absolutely. It’s no different than the system we’ve had access to in law enforcement for decades,” Hudson said. “It’s important every agency hirer ethical people with integrity, it’s important every agency has guidelines.”

He also said audits and oversight should be put in place.

Data: DC surpasses 200 homicides this year, sharp increase from years prior

Meanwhile, Bowser said the climate has changed in recent years, with the public now asking for more cameras.

“They’re going to say yes, when are they coming and how can I sign up for one?” she said.

Right now, D.C. has more than 300 CCTV cameras that will be utilized. That number is expected to grow as the center is stood up.

“When you hear this news, you’re like ‘yes we need law enforcement, we need something that has a sense of urgency to it,’ but this effort has to be comprehensive, it has to be sustained,” said David Bowers, founder of No Murders DC.

Bowers said violent crime is a real issue in D.C..

“We believe one murder is one murder too many in the city,” he said. “We need to collectively as a city come together to say, what more can we do? What should we do to try and prevent murder and violent crime in our city?”

Still, he worries the crime center will fall short and is an “incomplete” plan. He’d like to see more than just law enforcement officials staff the center.

DC tops 900 carjackings for year on Thanksgiving Day

“I really wish the city will make the investment into what I refer to as a peace room. A hub that’s operating 24/7 as a centralized place in the city that pulls together a range of different stake holders that includes but is not limited to law enforcement,” he said. “There are many other players who need to be involved on this, both on the nonprofit side, for profit side.”

Without bringing in more agencies on the prevention side, he doesn’t believe the center will do much to prevent crime.

“What it says is we are not fully understanding and grasping that we are not doing all that it takes to prevent homicides from happening,” said Bowers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.