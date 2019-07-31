Will Adyen N.V.'s (AMS:ADYEN) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead?

The most recent earnings release Adyen N.V.'s (AMS:ADYEN) announced in March 2019 revealed that the company gained from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a high double-digit earnings growth of 84%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts predict Adyen's earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for the coming year seems buoyant, with earnings expanding by a robust 49%. This growth in earnings is expected to continue at an exponential rate, bringing the bottom line up to €389m by 2022.

While it is helpful to be aware of the growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more beneficial evaluating the rate at which the business is rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Adyen's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 26%. This means, we can assume Adyen will grow its earnings by 26% every year for the next few years.

For Adyen, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

