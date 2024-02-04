AEAs controversy stalls teacher pay increases in Iowa

Iowa state lawmakers are back at it in Des Moines. Republicans once again should be able to do whatever they want given their strong majorities in the legislature and Kim Reynolds in the Governor’s Mansion.

So far, it’s not smooth sailing for everything she wants.

Education spending always winds up being at the center of a heated debate.

Reynolds outlined her plans to give public school teachers a raise in the next budget. She proposes bringing the minimum starting salary up to $50,000 and establish a minimum salary of $62,000 for teachers with 12 years of experience.

Reynolds wants to set aside $96 million for the salary adjustments.

There’s one problem with her idea: It’s tied to the broader education package that includes her overhaul for special education – specifically Area Education Agencies. That’s not meeting widespread acceptance among her fellow Republicans.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to that and more with State Sen. Cindy Winckler (D-Davenport) and Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf.)

“Certainly compensating teachers with an amount that is equal to other four-year degree programs, that would be wonderful,” Winckler said.

“Raising teachers’ salaries has a lot of support in the House,” Mohr said. “We’ve asked for more details on the rest of the teachers – how would this be implemented, how would that work.”

To hear more of what our panelists say, click on the video.

