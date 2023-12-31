AEAs in Iowa are doing fine; Republicans should leave them alone

Gov. Kim Reynolds and her administration have been navigating a severe workforce crisis for more than a decade. Iowa’s public-school educators make it a priority to reach every child in every district — as well as private schools, to ensure each child receives the resources they need to thrive. A strong Area Education Agency (AEA) system is a key asset in Iowa’s educational toolbox. AEAs provides educators and specialists with resources to reach every child so they become a healthy, happy members of society — able to join the workforce and contribute to their communities.

AEA employees are our friends and neighbors, and are proud to have been a successful part of Iowa’s K-12 educational system for the past 50 years. They offer families of children with special needs the chance to stay with their peers and receive the federally mandated services they require — delivered to them at home and school, so that their parents and caregivers can remain employed. AEAs allow adults in the family to continue with their responsibilities and give them the latest information available to help their child succeed. It’s a win-win for Iowa’s current workforce, and its future workforce.

Since 1974, AEAs have served a vital role in ensuring that every student in every school district in the state has equal access to a high-quality education. In fact, Iowa’s AEAs serve all 99 counties, 328 school districts, 183 nonpublic schools — more than 500,000 students in Iowa.

There are nine AEAs in Iowa, each assigned to a region of school districts. Funded by state and local tax dollars, AEAs retain specialists, assigned to local communities to provide an array of services. AEA staff members serve children in every Iowa school district from birth (through direct services in the home to children who may be experiencing developmental delays) to adult children with special needs up to the age of 21.

In fact, well over 70% of AEA services involve directly supporting students who have been identified as having a special need. Physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists, audiology specialists, and other specialty staff are assigned to support students with special needs as directed by their Individualized Education Plan, or IEP. Without these services, many children would experience barriers to their learning that would greatly affect their ability to thrive and their ability to find meaningful employment.

In addition to special education services, AEAs provide professional learning opportunities and consultant services for general educators. Consultants in math, science, reading, and other important curriculum areas go into schools daily to provide support for teachers through training and technical assistance. Technology support is also provided including networking hardware and software support, computer equipment repair, and advice on how to weave technology into the classroom. Finally, AEAs provide a variety of books, technology, printing and other classroom resources at little to no cost.

Iowa has long been a state that prides itself on its strong sense of community, a commitment to education, and a determination to provide every child with a chance to succeed. Iowa's AEAs have stood as a shining example of this commitment for the past 50 years. A strong AEA system will ensure that Iowa continues to be a great state to raise a family and grow a business.

Reynolds has recently strongly hinted that she’s planning a thorough review of the AEA system, implying that she and fellow Republicans don’t appreciate how the AEA has on expanded its scope over the years as new challenges presented to teachers and families. Everyone who is trying their best to help the child is simply grateful for the help and expertise.

In any case, a future-ready Iowa depends on future-ready students. Thanks to Iowa’s AEAs, we have a lot more children who are ready to hit the ground reading, writing, speaking and running toward their future.

Tell your neighbors and friends: Leave the AEAs alone and let the experts do their jobs.

