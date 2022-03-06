Aecon Group Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Shareholders might have noticed that Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.0% to CA$15.84 in the past week. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at CA$0.78, some 20% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at CA$4.0b. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Aecon Group

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Following the latest results, Aecon Group's 13 analysts are now forecasting revenues of CA$4.15b in 2022. This would be a modest 4.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 21% to CA$0.99. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CA$4.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$1.12 in 2022. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

The average price target fell 11% to CA$19.81, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Aecon Group at CA$23.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$17.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Aecon Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 4.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.2% over the past five years. Compare this to the 8 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Aecon Group is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Aecon Group. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Aecon Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Aecon Group you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

