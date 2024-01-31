AEDC agrees to increase compensation for president, staff

At its monthly board meeting Monday, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) completed its yearly evaluation of Kevin Carter, the current CEO and president of AEDC, for his performance.

The board voted to give him a 20% compensation increase over his current salary of $245,000. The Amarillo City Council will vote on this raise in an upcoming meeting, as well as increases in compensation for other staff members.

According to Carter, the compensation was derived from evaluating similar positions in the state and nationwide. He said it was probably below the national average and in line with the state average.

Carter spoke about some of the biggest accomplishments by the AEDC since his last evaluation.

“Since last year, we had a couple of big projects, including Plant Agricultural Systems and business retention and expansion projects,” Carter said. “We are getting nationally recognized for the projects brought to the city over the past few years. We were recognized for business facilities in the state. We were nominated for an award for the collaboration with the city of Lubbock on the Plant Agricultural Systems that resulted in both cities getting a project from them. This was named the deal of the year in the agricultural sector."

Carter emphasizes that it is a team effort by all members of the AEDC.

“I am very excited to be recognized as a team. I have eight other colleagues that work with me, and I think they do a tremendous job,” Carter added.

Giving an update on the Agricultural Systems project, Carter says that the group should be closing on the land for the site of the local facility in February.

“Then they will hopefully start construction within a year,” he added.

Carter also shared that he was pleased to have the interim city manager Andrew Freeman join the board as a non-voting member.

Kevin Carter, President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), addresses the AEDC Board of Directors Monday during their meeting held in downtown Amarillo.

“I think it's great; anytime we can get more people onto the board to offer insight, it's a plus,” Carter said. “We are a quasi-governmental entity of the city, so being able not to have to call Andrew and having him present for questions is a great addition."

Addressing the agreement to share in the overcost for the Northeast Interceptor Construction Project, which will facilitate growth and increase the city's sewer capacity, Carter said that the project aligned with the goals of the AEDC.

“I think it's an important project; it allows us to continue developing the property we are developing in the Centerport area and makes the area more attractive for businesses," he said.

Asked if he thinks the great achievements over the past few years put more pressure on the AEDC, Carter said he has confidence that his group will continue bringing business to Amarillo.

“Our big event, the State of the Economy, is coming up Feb. 27; I am really excited to share what we have going on to let the public know what we have accomplished and what the future looks like,” Carter added.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: AEDC votes on raises for president/CEO, other staff