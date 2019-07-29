Is Aegean Airlines S.A.’s (ATH:AEGN) 25% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Aegean Airlines S.A. (ATH:AEGN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Aegean Airlines:

0.25 = €89m ÷ (€726m - €368m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Aegean Airlines has an ROCE of 25%.

Does Aegean Airlines Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Aegean Airlines's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Airlines industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Aegean Airlines's ROCE is currently very good.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Aegean Airlines's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Aegean Airlines.

Aegean Airlines's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Aegean Airlines has total liabilities of €368m and total assets of €726m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 51% of its total assets. Aegean Airlines boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From Aegean Airlines's ROCE

So to us, the company is potentially worth investigating further. Aegean Airlines shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .