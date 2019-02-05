Aegis Logistics Limited (NSE:AEGISLOG) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Aegis Logistics Limited (NSE:AEGISLOG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Aegis Logistics:

0.20 = ₹2.4b ÷ (₹23b – ₹8.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Aegis Logistics has an ROCE of 20%.

Is Aegis Logistics’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Aegis Logistics’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Oil and Gas industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Aegis Logistics’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Given the industry it operates in, Aegis Logistics could be considered cyclical. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Aegis Logistics’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Aegis Logistics has total assets of ₹23b and current liabilities of ₹8.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. Aegis Logistics has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Aegis Logistics’s ROCE