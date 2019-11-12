Aegis Logistics (NSE:AEGISCHEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 315% Share Price Gain

Aegis Logistics Limited (NSE:AEGISCHEM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In that time, the share price has soared some 315% higher! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 25% decline over the last twelve months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Aegis Logistics managed to grow its earnings per share at 29% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 33% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Aegis Logistics the TSR over the last 5 years was 334%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Aegis Logistics had a tough year, with a total loss of 25% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 6.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 34% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. If you would like to research Aegis Logistics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

