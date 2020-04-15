AEgis Technologies' Acquisition of EMRC Heli to Expand Autonomous Capability

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Capital Partners' ("Arlington") portfolio company, AEgis Technologies Group ("AEgis"), an industry-leading Defense and National Security focused advanced engineering & technology firm serving space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, and intelligence communities, announces the acquisition of partner and sUAS manufacturer EMRC Heli ("EMRC").

AEgis provides a wide spectrum of capabilities in the Directed Energy (DE) community including development and deployment of novel targets and instrumentation to characterize High Energy Laser (HEL) and High Power Microwave (HPM) DE weapon systems.

EMRC's capabilities enhance AEgis' DE mission area, accelerating the testing and fielding of DE weapon systems and expanding our UAS portfolio to support multi-mission sensor suites, swarm applications, and proxy warfare for the warfighter.

"The acquisition of EMRC Heli to the AEgis platform deepens our offering to our existing markets while enabling us to offer complete platform-to-payload solutions and rapidly integrate new advanced capabilities support to adjacent missions," said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO AEgis Technologies Group. "The recent advancements in our hybrid power units and multi-mission design allow these platforms to address the critical needs of our warfighters across a wide spectrum of ISR, Directed Energy, or even atmospheric phenomenology applications."

Founded in 2010 by Tommy Whitaker, EMRC specializes in the design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing, integration, test, and support of multiple fixed and rotary-wing small Unmanned Aerial (sUAS) Platforms. EMRC will integrate into AEgis' existing management structure with their platforms going to market horizontally through its various mission areas as well as direct to their existing customer base.

"I'm incredibly proud to join the AEgis team," said Tommy Whitaker, EMRC Heli founder. "The cultural, technical, and overall strategic fit is perfect and allows us access to new customers, to accelerate our development, and resources to grow."

The AEgis Technologies platform is Arlington's newest National Security focused investment out of their $1.7B fifth fund. Arlington looks to accelerate AEgis' thesis of "Leading the Transformation of Modern Warfare" through continued inorganic investment while also capitalizing the business to best serve their customers.

About the AEgis Technologies Group Inc.

The AEgis Technologies Group (AEgis) provides advanced engineering solutions across the space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, electronic warfare & cyber, C4ISR, and intelligence markets. The Company was founded in 1989 and has served its core customer base as a trusted partner for decades focused on solving the Defense and National Security Community's hardest challenges. AEgis is an end-to-end lifecycle partner from R&D, through development, and into operations. We are the trusted provider leading the transformation for tomorrow's multi-model and multi-domain warfare. https://aegistg.com/

About EMRC Heli

EMRC Heli provides Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) to government and commercial customers including sUAS design, development, payload integration, and operational support services for fixed-wing and rotary-wing sUAS platforms. https://emergentrc.com/

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of both operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

