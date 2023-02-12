Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$695k in the last 12 months

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Anthony Quinn made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$281k worth of shares at a price of US$2.06 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.54 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$1.66. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Aeglea BioTherapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders have about 2.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$689k. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aeglea BioTherapeutics Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

